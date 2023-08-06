Mercury's Shey Peddy leaves floor on stretcher in scary scene after getting hit by elbow

Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy suffered a scary injury in the second quarter on Saturday night as the team played the Seattle Storm.

Peddy was hit in the head by an elbow with about 1:34 remaining before halftime. She was down on the court and a stretcher came out to remove her. The Mercury said Peddy had movement in her limbs and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

"Shey Peddy sustained a concussion in tonight’s game and was transported to the hospital," the team added in a later update. "All tests came back negative and she will be home tonight. Shey is in good spirits and was following the end of the game."

Peddy entered the WNBA before the start of the 2012 season. The Chicago Sky selected her in the second round of the draft with the No. 23 overall pick. However, she didn’t immediately play in the WNBA. She was waived and bounced around overseas before signing with the Washington Mystics in 2019.

The Mystics traded Peddy to the Mercury in the middle of the 2020 season and she has been there ever since.

This season, she’s appeared in 18 games and is averaging 5.2 points and 1.8 assists per game.

Seattle won the game 97-91 thanks to a Sami Whitcomb three-pointer with under 30 seconds to play and Jewell Loyd’s 32 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.