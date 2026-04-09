WNBA star Lexie Hull opens up on pre-game beauty routine, including mandatory naps and nail polish

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Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull hardly ever plays a WNBA game without taking at least a 20-minute nap first.

It's one of her many pre-game rituals focused on her "look good, feel good, play good," mentality.

"For me, before a game, I always do a pre-game nap, and then as soon a I wake up I do my skincare, makeup and hair and I'll pick a walk-in outfit, and that's been my routine for the last four years in the W," Hull told Fox News Digital, adding that the nap is her favorite part of the routine.

"I'll nap at home or the hotel, so I'll nap five hours before the game ... everyone has their version of it, I think most of my teammates are napping.

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"It feels low maintenance ... some people don't like doing their makeup and don't like getting ready but for me, I love all of that."

One of Hull's signature pre-game beauty steps is keeping her nails in check. She has previously said it's even one of her superstitions.

"I like to have my nails done before I play. It's like something about looking down and feeling put together. So if there's a chip and the nail is broken, I'll fix that the morning or the night before the game to make sure everything is ready to go for the game, and like that's just a personal preference," she said.

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"I think just the whole idea of look good, feel good, play good has always resonated with me. Showing up as my most confident, my most really just confident self has been important for I feel like being able to perform at my highest level."

Hull's commitment to beauty routines has manifested in her own personal beauty brand FORTA Cosmetics. She has partnered with the athlete-led marketing platform Faves, which allows athletes to capitalize on business opportunities beyond traditional sponsorship models by giving an athlete's fans access to their products.

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"Athletes live under extreme conditions a lot of the times when they're working out and playing, and I partnered with Faves at launch to see female athletes on their platform... so we could get [FORTA] in their hands and get them to try it and test it to see how they like it and share it with their audiences," Hull said.

Hull is set to enter her fourth season with the Fever and third with superstar teammate Caitlin Clark. Hull led Indiana through the WNBA playoffs last season after Clark went down with injury, falling one game short of reaching the finals.