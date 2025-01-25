WNBA star DiJonai Carrington flaunts explicit message on pre-game outfit directed at President Trump

WNBA star DiJonai Carrington sparked some controversy before her Friday night Unrivaled game due to her pre-game outfit selection.

Carrington was spotted walking into Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, wearing a sweatshirt with rapper YG on the front with the name of his old 2016 tour: "The F—Donald Trump Tour."

The message, written in red letters with the rapper in the background flipping the middle finger, was clear as Carrington stopped to pose for a photo.

Carrington, whose X page around the election showed pro-Kamala Harris messaging, appears to make it clear how she feels about President Trump with her outfit choice.

Carrington is a part of the new 3-on-3 Unrivaled league, playing for the Mist, which is one of six clubs within the organization co-founded by fellow WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

DIJONAI CARRINGTON, CAITLIN CLARK'S TEAMMATE APPEAR TO JOKE ABOUT INFAMOUS EYE-POKING INCIDENT

Carrington was named the WNBA’s Most Improved Player during the 2024 season, receiving 28 of the 67 votes from a national media panel after posting career highs in points (12.7), rebounds (5.0) and assists (1.6).

But the 2024 season didn’t come without some controversy on the court for Carrington, who was accused of purposefully poking Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the WNBA’s new superstar and Rookie of the Year, in the eye during a game.

Carrington pleaded her innocence after the incident.

"I don’t even know why I would intent to hit anybody in the eye," she said. "That doesn’t even make sense to me."

Clark also downplayed the situation when asked about, saying it "wasn’t intentional by any means."

Carrington was already not in the good graces of Fever fans, as she provoked them by posting a tweet in late August, which read, "the Indiana fever have the nastiest fans in the W. ew." The eye-poking incident occurred during Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs match-up between Carrington’s Connecticut Sun and Clark’s Fever.

Carrington’s girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, whom she met after transferring to Baylor, plays alongside Clark on the Fever.

