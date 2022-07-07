Expand / Collapse search
WNBA
Published

Sabrina Ionescu leads Liberty over Aces and ties league record

Ionescu is now tied for the most triple-doubles in WNBA history with Candace Parker

Associated Press
Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points in the highest-scoring triple-double in WNBA history and tied Candace Parker’s league record of three triple-doubles in the New York Liberty’s 116-107 victory over Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Ionescu also had 13 rebounds and 10 assists. She hit a career-high seven 3-pointers in eight tries and was 10 of 13 from the field overall.

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on July 6, 2022 at  Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

The third-year pro has two triple-doubles this season. New York (9-12) set a franchise single-game scoring record and finished with a season-high 35 assists.

A’ja Wilson had 29 points and nine rebounds for Las Vegas (15-7).

The Aces had already secured a berth into the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup game against the Chicago on July 26 but missed a chance Wednesday night to play in Las Vegas. The defending WNBA champions Sky can wrap up home court for with a victory over Indiana on Thursday.

LYNX 81, SKY 78

Aerial Powers had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Minnesota ended Chicago's winning streak at five games.

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty shoots the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on July 6, 2022 at  Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Minnesota (8-15) has beaten the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games, routing Las Vegas 102-71 on Sunday.

Kahleah Copper scored 20 points for Chicago (16-5).

MYSTICS 85, DREAM 66

Elena Delle Donne scored nine of her season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to help Washington beat Atlanta.

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty shoots the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Aces  on July 6, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.  (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

Delle Donne was 10 of 17 from the field and had eight rebounds for Washington (14-10).

Monique Billings, Cheyenne Parker, Tiffany Hayes and Rhyne Howard scored 10 points apiece for Atlanta (10-12).