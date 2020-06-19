Wizards' Bradley Beal alleges intense incident with police officer in 2018, says he was threatened with headlock

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal alleged Friday he was threatened during an incident with a police officer on the Capital Beltway two years ago.

Beal, who was raising awareness on police brutality along with teammates and members of the Washington Mystics near the Capital One Arena, said during the 2018 incident an officer told him, “What if I f—k up your Monday and put you in a headlock and arrest you right now?”

“Two years ago. I got pulled over on 495 and the officer asked me to step out of the vehicle. We're literally on the side of the highway. My wife, me and one of my friends,” Beal said, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I didn't do anything, but because I was a black athlete driving a nice vehicle, that's what he came up with. How am I supposed to respond to that? I would just be waking up on Monday morning with an ESPN headline 'Bradley Beal arrested because of interaction with police.’”

Beal added that people have to “stop being ignorant to the fact” that police brutality exists.

The march Friday coincided with the Juneteenth celebration commemorating the day in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to last slaves in the U.S.