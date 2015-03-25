Without Kobe, Lakers win to stay in playoff position, beating slumping Spurs 91-86

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Dwight Howard had 26 points and 17 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers staged a dramatic rally in the fourth quarter for a win in their first game since losing Kobe Bryant for the season, beating the San Antonio Spurs 91-86 Sunday night to stay in position for a playoff berth.

Steve Blake scored 23 points for the Lakers (44-37), who lead Utah (42-38) by 1½ games for the eighth postseason spot in the Western Conference after their seventh win in eight games. Bryant limped off the Staples Center floor with a torn Achilles tendon Friday night.

Tim Duncan had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who have lost six straight road games. San Antonio (58-22) is likely to finish second in the West behind Oklahoma City (59-21), which holds the tiebreaker.