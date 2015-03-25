Expand / Collapse search
Without Kobe, Lakers win to stay in playoff position, beating slumping Spurs 91-86

By | Associated Press
    Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (12) has his shot blocked by San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan, obscured, as center Tiago Splitter, left, of Brazil, and guard Danny Green defend during the first half of their NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 14, 2013, in Los Angeles.

    San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, center, of France, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace, left, and center Dwight Howard defend during the first half of their NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 14, 2013, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES – Dwight Howard had 26 points and 17 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers staged a dramatic rally in the fourth quarter for a win in their first game since losing Kobe Bryant for the season, beating the San Antonio Spurs 91-86 Sunday night to stay in position for a playoff berth.

Steve Blake scored 23 points for the Lakers (44-37), who lead Utah (42-38) by 1½ games for the eighth postseason spot in the Western Conference after their seventh win in eight games. Bryant limped off the Staples Center floor with a torn Achilles tendon Friday night.

Tim Duncan had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who have lost six straight road games. San Antonio (58-22) is likely to finish second in the West behind Oklahoma City (59-21), which holds the tiebreaker.