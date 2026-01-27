Patrick Mahomes calls Bill Belichick Pro Football Hall of Fame first-ballot snub 'insane'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick’s resume screams one-way ticket to Canton, Ohio, but when he wasn’t voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, many were left flabbergasted on Tuesday night.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among them.

"Insane…don’t even understand how this could be possible," Mahomes responded on X to ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s post about the news that Belichick fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction in his first year of eligibility.

Belichick confirmed the news on Tuesday night after receiving a call from a Hall of Fame rep this past Friday.

ESPN reported that Belichick asked an associate, "Six Super Bowls isn’t enough," talking about the championships won during his 23 years leading the New England Patriots.

"What does a guy have to do?" he reportedly added.

ESPN added that Belichick, who also won two Super Bowls during his time as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, was "puzzled" and "disappointed" that he didn’t secure at least 80% of votes from the Hall’s committee members.

"Politics kept him out. He doesn't believe this is a reflection on his accomplishments," a source told ESPN.

Belichick owns the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history, going 333-178, including the playoffs. He is second only to the great Don Shula, the Hall of Famer who has 347 victories.

It is Belichick’s track record leading a dynasty in New England that had many believe there was no way he would make it past a first ballot.

ESPN reported that the infamous Spygate and Deflategate scandals involving the Patriots during Belichick’s time in charge did come up during deliberations about whether to vote him into Canton.

Either way, Mahomes’ reaction, and reportedly Belichick’s, doesn’t stop there.

"I can’t be reading this right," future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt tweeted. "This has to be some knock-off Hall of Fame or something, it can’t be the actual NFL Hall of Fame. There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Fame."

Pat McAfee added: "Bill Belichick is officially not a first ballot Pro Football Hall Of Famer. Bill Belichick..Bill Belichick could be in [GOAT] conversations for Coach AND GM and he isn’t a first ballot Hall of Fame in the PRO FOOTBALL Hall of Fame."

Belichick, the current head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, also coached the Cleveland Browns before finding success with the Patriots. He won six titles with Tom Brady at the helm before mutually parting ways with the franchise following the 2023 season.

He had a controversial end with both the Browns and the New York Jets. The Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens under the cover of darkness, essentially leaving the entirety of the franchise in the city. As he was set to take the Jets’ head coaching job, he pulled out at the last minute and decided to take the New England gig instead.

Belichick’s coaching tree also appears to be very strong, especially with former player Mike Vrabel, who helped him win three titles, leading the Patriots back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the Belichick Era in his first year as head coach.

Josh McDaniels, who worked closely with Belichick during those Super Bowl years, is alongside Vrabel as well.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.