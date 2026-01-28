Deion Sanders reveals harsh fines for Colorado players who violate team rules

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders is not messing around.

The Colorado Buffaloes football coach instituted a fine policy for players who violate team rules as he gets ready for the forthcoming 2026 season. Being late to practice will garner a $500 fine, while skipping it completely will come at a $2,500 cost.

Sanders announced the fines to the team last week. The structure was also spotted in a video posted by his son on the Well Off Media YouTube channel. The system wasn’t tied to the rise of name, image and likeness deals that have taken over college football and not related to on-field performance. It was strictly for violating team rules, which is permissible, according to Colorado.

One of the biggest rules had to do with team gear. Transfer players who wore T-shirts, sweatshirts or anything else from their former teams were strictly forbidden.

"That's disrespectful," Sanders said in the video. "That would be like your lady that you have currently wearing her (ex-boyfriend's) stuff. How do you feel about that? She's sitting up there with a shirt on that had her (ex-boyfriend's) name. ... That's how I feel about that when I see you come into the cafeteria — you eat our food with your last team on. Obviously, if you wanted to stay there, you should've stayed."

Other fines included $2,000 for being a no-show to a meeting or film and $400 for being late. A player will be fined $1,500 for not showing up to workouts and $1,000 for being late. A player may also be fined $2,500 for a violation of team rules and up to $5,000 for public or social media misconduct.

Sanders also bars profanity outside the meeting room and stressed the importance of being respectful of women.

Coach Prime’s fourth season with the Buffaloes will officially kick off on Sept. 5 on the road against Georgia Tech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.