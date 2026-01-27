'NFL RedZone' host Scott Hanson explains why Sam Darnold is top Super Bowl LX 'human interest story'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Super Bowl averaged 127.7 million viewers on FOX last year, ranging from die-hard NFL fans, to the casuals hanging out at a party enjoying the "Big Game."

While some know the X's and O's more than others, there are usually many human interest stories leading up to kickoff, and "NFL RedZone" host Scott Hanson already knows the greatest one of all in the matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

"Sam Darnold is that story," Hanson told Fox News Digital about the Seahawks' starting quarterback.

The human interest isn't always the starting quarterback of one of the teams playing, but given Darnold's journey to get to this point in his career, Hanson feels anyone with "no horse in the race" has to root for him.

"Sam Darnold, cast aside, dismissed. Every NFL player has felt that at some point in their life," Hanson said, while also discussing while also discussing his excitement for Lowe's "Earn Your Sunday Bucket Belt." "Every human being that’s listening to me has had someone in their life tell them, ‘You’re not good enough. You can’t do it. We tried it, it didn’t work. Goodbye.’ Whether that’s at work, a relationship, or whatever have you.

"Sam Darnold has found a way to rise above it, block out the critics, and play his best football when it matters the most."

When Darnold came out of USC in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was a potential first overall selection to the Cleveland Browns. Instead, after the Browns took Baker Mayfield, Darnold was selected by the New York Jets third overall to be their hopeful savior for the franchise.

The Jets hadn't made the playoffs in nearly a decade, but Darnold was supposed to be the guy to get them out of that funk. Unfortunately, for him and the Jets, that never happened.

Darnold's time in New York lasted just three seasons before GM Joe Douglas shipped him off to the Carolina Panthers, ending a roller-coaster tenure that could've been the end of his starting days in the league.

But Darnold rose through the adversity, as Hanson pointed out. After 17 starts for the Panthers across two seasons, his contract wasn't renewed, and he was on the hunt for his next opportunity. It was the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan who brought in Darnold, and he eventually beat out Trey Lance for the backup role to Brock Purdy – another fun story given his rise from Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick of the NFL Draft to a Super Bowl-playing quarterback.

Darnold has spoken about how the 49ers got him back on track, and that was clearly the case after joining the Minnesota Vikings last season.

"Back-to-back 14-win seasons for two different teams and playing in the biggest game of his life," Hanson said, referencing what Darnold did for the Vikings in his 14-3 season. "The first-ever quarterback to start a Super Bowl from USC. Think about the great history of the Trojans. No USC quarterback has made it to start a Super Bowl."

When Darnold joined the Seahawks, he told Fox News Digital in May 2025 that he felt it was the right fit, especially given his relationship with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during their time together in San Francisco. Seems poetic they're both back in Santa Clara in two weeks for the biggest game in American sport.

Darnold is a great story about staying true to yourself, understanding you have the talent, and making the best of every situation, good or bad.

"Even Jets fans have got to be like, ‘You know what, Sam? We drafted you to win championships over the New England Patriots. Go out there on Super Bowl Sunday and do just that, even though you’re wearing the J-E-T-S in front of your chest there,'" Hanson said. "I think it’s a fantastic human interest story, and if you have no horse in the race, why not root for Sam Darnold to have a great, great Super Bowl Sunday."

EARNING YOUR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY WITH LOWE'S

All season long, Lowe’s has been finding ways to help NFL fans "Earn Their Sundays," and their best way for Super Bowl LX is something Hanson is very excited about.

The "Earn Your Sunday Bucket Belt" looks like a regular tool belt that would go around a five-gallon Lowe’s bucket, but Hanson wants to see snacks, beverages, grilling tools and more on it for the Big Game.

Gameday essentials are reimagined, and Hanson believes everyone should have one for Feb. 8.

"Theoretically, it’s for all your tools. But on Super Bowl Sunday, it’s beverages, it’s snacks. The only tools are grilling tools that we want to see in there," Hanson said. "Straps on top of the bucket here, and you can fill it up with ice for your favorite beverages. There’s some football goodies and you will earn your Super Bowl Sunday and enjoy Super Bowl LX in Lowe’s style."

The bucket belt can be purchased now exclusively for MyLowe’s Rewards and MyLowe’s Pro Rewards members.