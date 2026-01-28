Female Nordic combined athletes plan protest over Olympic exclusion: 'It's so messed up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Female athletes competing in the Nordic combined event have planned a protest against their exclusion from the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

The sport, which combines ski jumping and cross-country skiing, will not have a women’s competition at the Winter Olympics next month. It will be one of the few events that will not have female participants.

American athlete Annika Malacinski told Reuters that she and her competitors will hold up an "X" with their poles before they begin a race in Seefeld, Austria, to symbolize "no exception."

"It's so messed up that the women are excluded, because we checked off everything that the IOC wanted to see, but at the end of the day, what hurts is that the IOC doesn't see the quality of adding women. We can't go another cycle without full equality in the Olympics," she told the outlet.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) told Reuters it recognized the issues the sport faces in terms of popularity for both men and women, including general popularity and the lack of competitiveness.

"The IOC will continue to support the International Ski Federation (FIS) in the development and promotion of Nordic Combined," the IOC said. "For this reason, the discipline will undergo a full evaluation following the Olympic Winter Games Milan Cortina 2026.

"On the other hand, FIS and the Nordic Combined community also have a responsibility to come back with a more compelling case in terms of universality, popularity and level of performance, both on the men and the women categories, to allow the IOC to make decisions for the 2030 Games and beyond."

Nordic combined events have been men-only since 1924. Norway has taken home the most gold with 15.

Malacinski also spoke of her displeasure with the lack of representation at the Games in a video posted to TikTok.

"Honestly, it’s heartbreaking, I could cry about it all day," she said in her video. "It feels like we’re being told that our dreams matter less. It also fuels me, because it shows how important it is that we keep speaking up."

The athletes will have to wait until the 2030 Olympics to see whether a women’s Nordic combined event will be added to the schedule.