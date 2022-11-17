Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wimbledon
Published

Wimbledon alters all-white clothing policy to accommodate female tennis pros

Female tennis pros can wear 'solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts' at Wimbledon

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Wimbledon has updated its strict, all-white clothing policy to now allow female tennis players to wear "solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts" to accommodate them during their menstrual cycles.

The All England Club announced Thursday that it would be relaxing the dress code policy beginning in 2023, with the hopes of improving player focus by "relieving a potential source of anxiety."

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates a point against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the Wimbledon women's singles final in London on July 9, 2022.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates a point against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the Wimbledon women's singles final in London on July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

"We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best," Chief Executive Sally Bolton said in a statement via Reuters. "I'm pleased to confirm that, following consultation with players and representatives of several stakeholder groups, the Committee of Management has taken the decision to update the white clothing rule at Wimbledon."

WIMBLEDON ALTERING ALL-WHITE UNDERWEAR RULE TO BE MORE CONSIDERATE TO WOMEN: REPORT

She continued: "This means that from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing colored undershorts if they choose. It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety."

Several female tennis pros have spoken out about having to wear white during their menstrual cycles.

Serena Williams returns the ball against Romania's Simona Halep, background, during the Wimbledon women's singles final in London on July 13, 2019.

Serena Williams returns the ball against Romania's Simona Halep, background, during the Wimbledon women's singles final in London on July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Monica Puig, a retired tennis player, said earlier this year on Twitter that the stress of being on your period while playing Wimbledon simply adds more pressure.

"Finally bringing it to everyone’s attention! Not to mention the mental stress of having to wear all white at Wimbledon and praying not to have your period during those two weeks," she said at the time.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina is during her match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the Wimbledon women's singles final in London on July 9, 2022.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina is during her match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the Wimbledon women's singles final in London on July 9, 2022. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Wimbledon’s website, the rules provide an exception for "female players who are allowed to wear solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.