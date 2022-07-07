Expand / Collapse search
Wimbledon
Published

Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur makes history with victory over Tatjana Maria

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has been on a tear over the last few years

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ons Jabeur advanced to the Wimbledon final on Thursday with a victory over Tatjana Maria, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, and made history in the process.

Jabeur became the first African and first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the professional era. Jabeur is from Tunisia.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Germany's Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Germany's Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

"I’m a proud Tunisian woman standing here today. I know in Tunisia, they’re going crazy right now. I just try to inspire, really, as much as I can. I want to see more and more – not just Tunisian – Arab, African players on tour. I just love the game and I want to share this experience with them," she said.

Jabeur has won 11 straight matches and 22 of her last 24. She will play Elena Rybakina for the championship on Saturday.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur will play Elena Rybakina for the championship on Saturday.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur will play Elena Rybakina for the championship on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

"I really don’t know what to say. It’s a dream coming true from years and years of work and sacrifice. I’m really happy it’s paying off," she said. "One more match now."

Jabeur has been a rising star on the tennis circuit. At the 2020 Australian Open, she became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals at a major. Then, she became the first Arab player to break into the top 10 of the men’s or women’s rankings and first Arab to win a WTA title.

Tatjana Maria serves to Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match at Wimbledon, Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Tatjana Maria serves to Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match at Wimbledon, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

She’s now one win away from making even more history.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.