Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur makes history with victory over Tatjana Maria

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ons Jabeur advanced to the Wimbledon final on Thursday with a victory over Tatjana Maria, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, and made history in the process.

Jabeur became the first African and first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the professional era. Jabeur is from Tunisia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m a proud Tunisian woman standing here today. I know in Tunisia, they’re going crazy right now. I just try to inspire, really, as much as I can. I want to see more and more – not just Tunisian – Arab, African players on tour. I just love the game and I want to share this experience with them," she said.

Jabeur has won 11 straight matches and 22 of her last 24. She will play Elena Rybakina for the championship on Saturday.

2022 WIMBLEDON: A LOOK AT THE THIRD TENNIS MAJOR OF THE SEASON

"I really don’t know what to say. It’s a dream coming true from years and years of work and sacrifice. I’m really happy it’s paying off," she said. "One more match now."

Jabeur has been a rising star on the tennis circuit. At the 2020 Australian Open, she became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals at a major. Then, she became the first Arab player to break into the top 10 of the men’s or women’s rankings and first Arab to win a WTA title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She’s now one win away from making even more history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.