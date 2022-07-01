Expand / Collapse search
Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios fined $10,000 for spitting at heckling fan

Kyrgios lashed out at reporters who continued to question him over the incident on Thursday

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios was fined $10,000 after he admitted to spitting in the direction of a heckling fan following his first round victory over British wild card Paul Jubb at Wimbledon on Tuesday. 

The All England Club issued Kyrgios the $10,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct Thursday because the incident that was just one of many outbursts the top-ranked player suffered during the match. 

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) gestures during his Gentlemen's Singles 1st Round match against Paul Jubb (GBR) during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England. 

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) gestures during his Gentlemen's Singles 1st Round match against Paul Jubb (GBR) during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England.  (Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

"He literally came to the match to not even support anyone really, just to stir up disrespect. That's fine, but if I give it back to you, that's just how it is," Kyrgios said during his press conference after admitting to spitting in the fan’s direction. 

WIMBLEDON 2022: NICK KYRGIOS SPITS IN DIRECTION OF HECKLING FAN, LASHES OUT AT ‘SNITCH’ LINE JUDGE

"I've been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don't feel like I owed that person anything."

The 27-year-old pro also went on a rant about 12 minutes into the match after a female line judge approached the chair umpire to report something that he had said at the back of the court.

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) complains during his Gentlemen's Singles 1st Round match against Paul Jubb (GBR) during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England. 

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) complains during his Gentlemen's Singles 1st Round match against Paul Jubb (GBR) during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England.  (Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

"Has one person today come here to see her speak? No," Kyrgios said to the chair umpire. "Why is she doing that? No one person in the stadium has watched her come to do anything. Not one person." 

Kyrgios fired back at reporters Thursday who continued to question him about the match, even after his brilliant second round victory over Filip Krajinovic. 

"Why would you be asking me a question about two days ago? Is it because you have no story for today?" he asked one female journalist. "I played Filip Krajinovic today. Do you not want to know how I played today?"

Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during their Men's Singles Second Round match on day four of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2022 in London, England. 

Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during their Men's Singles Second Round match on day four of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kyrgios will next play Stefanos Tsitsipas in a heavily anticipated third round match on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

