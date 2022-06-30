Wimbledon 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut the third player to withdraw over COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Roberto Bautista Agut announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, becoming the third player to pull out over a positive test.

The 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist said his symptoms were not severe but felt withdrawing from the tournament was "the best decision."

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon," a translation of his tweet read.

Agut’s coach responded to the tweet saying that he decided against competing "out of respect for their teammates and the tournament."

"Roberto could have forced and tried to play the game since his symptoms are not serious. Out of respect for their teammates and the tournament, we have decided not to go out on the court even if the regulations allow it."

Players are not required by the tournament to get checked for COVID-19 this year.

The latest positive test result has ignited fears of a possible outbreak in the men’s competition. 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the tournament earlier this week after becoming the second player to test positive in just two days.

Berrettini tested after reporting having symptoms.

He spent time practicing with 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal on Centre Court last week and also crossed paths there with Novak Djokovic, who beat Berrettini in last year's final at Wimbledon.

"Difficult to be a close contact when you are outside, when you are practicing. ... For the moment I am feeling great, no problems at all," Nadal said after Berrettini’s withdrawal. "Main thing is I feel very sorry for him because he was playing fantastic."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



