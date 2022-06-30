Expand / Collapse search
Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut the third player to withdraw over COVID-19

Wimbledon does not require players to test for COVID-19 this year

Roberto Bautista Agut announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, becoming the third player to pull out over a positive test. 

The 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist said his symptoms were not severe but felt withdrawing from the tournament was "the best decision." 

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon," a translation of his tweet read. 

Agut’s coach responded to the tweet saying that he decided against competing "out of respect for their teammates and the tournament." 

Roberto Bautista Agut, of Spain, plays a backhand against Attila Balazs, of Hungary, during their Men's Singles First Round Match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England. 

Roberto Bautista Agut, of Spain, plays a backhand against Attila Balazs, of Hungary, during their Men's Singles First Round Match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England.  (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"Roberto could have forced and tried to play the game since his symptoms are not serious. Out of respect for their teammates and the tournament, we have decided not to go out on the court even if the regulations allow it."

Players are not required by the tournament to get checked for COVID-19 this year.

The latest positive test result has ignited fears of a possible outbreak in the men’s competition.  2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the tournament earlier this week after becoming the second player to test positive in just two days. 

Matteo Berrettini of Italy serves during a practice session ahead of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 24, 2022 in London, England. 

Matteo Berrettini of Italy serves during a practice session ahead of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 24, 2022 in London, England.  (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Berrettini tested after reporting having symptoms. 

He spent time practicing with 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal on Centre Court last week and also crossed paths there with Novak Djokovic, who beat Berrettini in last year's final at Wimbledon.

Marin Cilic leaves court after practicing on centre court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Cilic was the first player to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Marin Cilic leaves court after practicing on centre court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Cilic was the first player to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.  (Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Difficult to be a close contact when you are outside, when you are practicing. ... For the moment I am feeling great, no problems at all," Nadal said after Berrettini’s withdrawal. "Main thing is I feel very sorry for him because he was playing fantastic."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

