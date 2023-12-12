Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Titans

Will Levis' big night for Titans spells trouble for Dolphins bettors: 'Best-case scenario'

The Titans overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Dolphins 28-27

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A big day for Tennessee Titans rookie Will Levis translated into a profitable day for sportsbooks. 

Levis, who took over the starting role since Ryan Tannehill’s Week 8 ankle injury, led the Titans to an improbable comeback from a 14-point deficit over the Miami Dolphins Monday night, becoming the first rookie to start and win a game in primetime since the 1970 NFL merger. 

Will Levis looks to throw

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) aims a pass during the first half of a game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 11, 2023, in Miami, Fla.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"Having the underdog win the game outright in this case was definitely best-case scenario," Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito told Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With under five minutes remaining, Levis orchestrated two touchdown drives to give the Titans, a 13.5-point underdog, a 28-27 lead. 

"We went from the Titans looking like they would win the game and cover the point spread easily to the dreaded ‘oh no!’ when the Dolphins scored two quick touchdowns to not only take the lead but go up by 14 points with the spread being 13 or 13.5," Esposito added. 

"It was a dramatic swing from both sides of the counter." 

DeAndre Hopkins runs

DeAndre Hopkins (10) of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium Dec. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

FROM OUTKICK: TITANS COACH MIKE VRABEL USED ANALYTICS TO BEAT DOLPHINS AND IT WAS GLORIOUS

The Dolphins were without star wideout Tyreek Hill for most of the game after he injured his ankle in the first quarter. Leading the NFL in receiving yards, Hill finished with just 61 yards.

But the big win for sportsbooks isn't as typical as bettors might think, according to one expert. 

"On paper, Mondays during football season are typically the worst day of the week for sportsbooks," Derek Wilkinson, SVP of Sports for DRF Sportsbook, told Fox News Digital. 

TITANS BREAK NFL TEAMS' 767-GAME DROUGHT WITH SHOCKING WIN OVER DOLPHINS

"The reason being that many customers will make parlays and teasers earlier in the week for the full slate of games and will include the MNF game (or games in this case) as their last leg. That means there is usually a significant liability on those games because of all the parlays that are still alive."

But Levis had his best performance yet, throwing for 327 yards and a touchdown. 

Will Levis hands off the ball

Will Levis (8)  hands the ball off to Derrick Henry (22) of the Tennessee Titans against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium Dec. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

"The real moneymaker for us was the collapse of the Dolphins in the second half," Wilkinson said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's very rare you see an almost two-touchdown favorite lose outright at home after being up by that much late in the 4th. There are quite a few bettors that like to lay large amounts on the moneylines of these types of games (especially on live wagering when the favorite is leading) thinking there is no way it can lose. Most of the time, they're right, but the one time it does has now cost them the winnings of their last 10 or 20 'easy money' bets. We like those players."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.