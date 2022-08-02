Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Wild
Published

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov leaves Russia, returns to US: report

Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov was sent to a remote military base in northern Russia last month

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov reportedly returned to the United States after previously being denied entry on two separate occasions, eventually returning to his native Russia amid allegations he purchased a fake military ID back in 2017. 

Kaprizov, who signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Wild last year, returned to the U.S. over the weekend and is expected to travel to Minnesota on Tuesday, The Athletic reported, citing league sources. 

Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild looks on against the Vancouver Canucks, March 24, 2022, in St Paul, Minnesota.

Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild looks on against the Vancouver Canucks, March 24, 2022, in St Paul, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

The outlet previously reported last month that the 23-year-old winger was denied entry after attempting to fly out of Dubai and then the Caribbean Islands before returning to Russia.

WILD’S KIRILL KAPRIZOV DENIED ENTRY INTO US TWICE AMID REPORTS OF BEING WANTED IN RUSSIA OVER FAKE MILITARY ID

Additional reports over the last few months suggested Kaprizov was wanted in Russia for allegedly purchasing a fake military ID in 2017, but general manager Bill Guerin said last month that there was no basis for such an allegation.

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov celebrates a goal during the first period, Dec. 2, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn.

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov celebrates a goal during the first period, Dec. 2, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We're just trying to find out as much information as we can ... I don't even know how credible the [report] was," he said at the time, via ESPN.

It remains unclear if Kaprizov was able to leave Russia on a U.S. work visa or via another military deferment, according to ESPN. His last exemption expired on June 30.

Goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov of Team ROC leaves the rink after defeating Team Denmark, 3-1, in the quarterfinal match against Team Denmark during the Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing, China.

Goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov of Team ROC leaves the rink after defeating Team Denmark, 3-1, in the quarterfinal match against Team Denmark during the Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing, China. (Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

News of Kaprizov’s arrival in the U.S. comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov who was sent to a remote military base in northern Russia last month after being arrested for allegedly planning to evade military service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com