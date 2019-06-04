Wild fight breaks out during Philippines basketball game

A wild fight broke out between two players during a Philippines Basketball Association game Sunday.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of a game between the TNT KaTropa's Terrence Jones and the Phoenix Fuel Masters' Calvin Abueva.

TNT had possession of the ball when Abueva appeared to knock Jones to the floor. Jones responded by hitting Abueva in the groin. The fight only escalated from there.

Abueva appeared to be able to walk off the injury after a brief moment on the ground. Meanwhile, ESPN5 cameras caught Jones dancing to music during a timeout while Abueva was hurt.

On the next possession, Jones went for a rebound and Abueva came over and clocked him in the mouth. Abueva then raised an arm, saying the foul was on him – obviously. Jones went after Abueva but was held back by multiple players and coaches.

Abueva then was caught dancing on the sideline and on top of the scorers’ table.

The league announced Tuesday that Abueva was suspended indefinitely for the incident and received a substantial fine, according to ESPN5. Jones was also fined for the incident.

Referee Bing Olvia was suspended 10 game days for not calling a flagrant-2 foul on Jones when he hit Abueva in the groin.

TNT KaTropa won the game 114-88. Jones, who played in the NBA from 2012 to 2019, scored 40 points.