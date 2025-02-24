Why NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman isn’t sure 4 Nations Face-Off will happen next season

The 4 Nations Face-Off was a massive success for not just the NHL, but the game of hockey as a whole.

But NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman isn't sure the tournament will be making a return during the 2025-26 season.

Making an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Bettman explained why the league will have to think long and hard about how the tournament would fit into next year’s schedule due to the Winter Olympics and World Cup of Hockey also being played.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The success has been so quick and overwhelming," Bettman said. "We’ve got a lot of things to consider and sort out, including what our All-Star game looks like going forward. But, look, it was all good."

The 4 Nations Face-Off was played in place of the traditional All-Star Game this year, and it featured world teams from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

Bettman called it a "quick appetizer" for the other international hockey that will be played in the coming years. The Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, will kick off in 2026, and the World Cup of Hockey will return for the first time since 2016 in 2028 and will continue every four years afterward.

USA-CANADA 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF CHAMPIONSHIP RACKS UP HISTORIC VIEWERSHIP AS TENSE RIVALRY CONTINUES

The NHL previously didn’t allow its players to participate in the last two Winter Olympics. But the league will again allow its players to do so, starting next year in Milan.

In terms of the World Cup of Hockey, Bettman said the goal is to "do a full World Cup, like you see in soccer." The tournament will be in Europe as well as North America.

So, while Bettman said he wasn’t sure if the 4 Nations Face-Off would be back, he told Eisen that he was asking "the absolute right question."

"I don’t have all the right answers yet," Bettman continued.

The 4 Nations Face-Off was a tremendous success, especially considering how dull sports fans have found some All-Star Games, especially in the NHL and NBA in recent years.

There was a true sense of pride from all four countries, including the championship final between Team USA and Team Canada, which ultimately ended with Connor McDavid scoring the game-winning goal in overtime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Because of the success, hockey fans believed it only made sense for the league to continue building upon the inaugural tournament.

Bettman and the rest of his high-ranking executives will work to see if there is a solution that keeps the tournament from being a one-off moving forward.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.