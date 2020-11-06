White Sox's Tim Anderson on new manager Tony La Russa: 'I won't change my style'

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is not about to change his style no matter who is managing the club come 2021 or beyond.

Anderson, who has been known for his brash style of play that has rubbed some of his opponents the wrong way, told reporters that he’s not going to fit whatever mold Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa expects when he joins the club this season.

“There's been a lot of news saying that we might not get along,” noting La Russa’s longtime super serious managerial style. “Hopefully, we can get along and continue to do what the ultimate goal is -- to try to win a championship on the South Side. I'm just ready to pick his brain and learn the knowledge. ... Just try to have fun with it, if he allows that.”

Anderson added: “I won't change my style, the way I play, for Tony. That won't happen. I will continue to be me. I always have and I always will be. We'll see what happens, I guess, if I do do a bat flip.”

Regardless, Anderson said he is looking forward to working with the two-time World Series champion manager.

“I'm gonna ask him, 'How much have you been reading? You know, a lot of people have been saying we're not gonna get along.' So I'm gonna ask him, 'Why do you think that?' I'm excited about it. Hopefully, we can turn this negative around into a positive. Keep moving, keep enjoying the game and keep having fun with it. You can't get sidetracked with what the ultimate goal is,” he said.

Chicago parted ways with Rick Renteria after making the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Anderson has had a lot to do with the team’s turnaround. He’s brought a different type of atmosphere to the White Sox clubhouse. In a shortened 2020 season, he hit .322 with a .886 OPS and 10 home runs. He won the American League batting title in 2019 with a .335 average.

