Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago White Sox
Published

White Sox' Liam Hendriks set to return months after cancer diagnosis

Hendricks announced last month that he was cancer-free

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is set to return to the active roster on Monday, more than a month after announcing he was in remission following his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis. 

Hendriks, 34, missed the first two months of the season after he revealed in early January that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In early April, he underwent his final round of chemotherapy, and on April 20 he officially announced that he was "cancer free."  

Liam Hendriks pumped up

Liam Hendriks, #31 of the Chicago White Sox, celebrates the final out against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of the game at Target Field on Sept. 29, 2022 in Minneapolis. The White Sox defeated the Twins 4-3. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Now, more than a month after being in remission, Hendriks is ready to return to the mound. 

WHITE SOX'S LIAM HENDRIKS DOMINATES IN FIRST OUTING SINCE BECOMING CANCER-FREE

The White Sox announced in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday that he will return to the team. 

Hendriks seemingly confirmed his return date with a post on Instagram that included the date "5.29" and the caption "See you soon Southside." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The White Sox are set to host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night at 8:10 p.m. ET. 

Liam Hendriks pitches

Liam Hendriks, #31 of the Chicago White Sox, throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Aug. 20, 2022 in Cleveland. (George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Hendriks made six rehab appearances with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and allowed just one run and one hit during one inning in his final game on May 16. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It hasn’t changed my outlook on life, but it’s definitely made me miss being in this clubhouse," he said during a press conference earlier this month. "It’s made me miss being a part of the team."

Liam Hendriks tips cap

Liam Hendriks, #31 of the Chicago White Sox, acknowledges the crowd during player introductions prior to the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons. He is currently in the final year of his $54 million, three-year deal with the White Sox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.