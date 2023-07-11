Expand / Collapse search
Chicago White Sox
Published

White Sox All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito, wife file for divorce after 4 years of marriage

Giolito and Ariana Dubelko exchanged vows in December 2018

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito announced on social media Monday that he and his wife, Ariana Dubelko, have mutually agreed to end their marriage after more than four years together. 

Giolito, 28, made the announcement in a lengthy Instagram post during Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Lucas Giolito stands on the mound during a 2022 MLB game

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, #27 of the Chicago White Sox, looks on against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 22, 2022 in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

"Ariana and I have made the difficult, but mutual, decision to amicably end our marriage. We have shared many memorable moments and experiences together, and want to emphasize our continued friendship and respect for one another," Giolito said. 

"After thoughtful consideration and discussions, we have chosen to follow separate paths while maintaining the bond we have nurtured over the years. While our decision to end our marriage is undoubtedly a significant one, we are each committed to maintaining our friendship and supporting each other as we enter this new phase of our respective lives."

Giolito and Dubelko were first married in 2018. They celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary this past December. 

Lucas Giolito poses with his wife at the MLB Red Carpet Show in 2019

Lucas Giolito, #27 of the Chicago White Sox, poses with his wife during the MLB Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland. (Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

According to TMZ Sports, Dubelko filed for divorce in a California court, citing "irreconcilable differences." A representative for Giolito told the outlet that the decision to split was mutual, noting that the state does not allow for a "joint filing." 

"We emphasize our shared values of respect, understanding, and kindness, which have guided our decision-making process. We hold each other in high regard and intend to approach our separation with the utmost dignity and care," Giolito said.

Lucas Giolito throws a pitch during a 2023 MLB game

Lucas Giolito, #27 of the Chicago White Sox, pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 9, 2023 in Chicago. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

"Although we will no longer be husband and wife, we look forward to remaining close friends and supporting each other's personal and professional endeavors."

Giolito was traded to Chicago in 2017. In January, he signed a one-year, $10.4 million deal and headed into the All-Star break with a 3.45 ERA.

