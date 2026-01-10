The athletes, coaches, lawmakers and officials who have picked a side in the SCOTUS women's sports battle

With the U.S. Supreme Court set to rule on two cases focused on the issue of biological males in women's sports, hundreds of prominent figures in sports and politics have publicly taken a side.
At least 77 amicus briefs have been filed for the upcoming court review, some in support of the trans athlete plaintiffs and some in support of the "save women's sports" defendants. Famed athletes, coaches, U.S. lawmakers and other state and federal government officials have signed onto those briefs, declaring their allegiance in the historic legal battle.
Here's a breakdown of who is on which side:
Athletes, coaches and sports officials supporting the "save women's sports" defendants
- Martina Navratilova, 59-time Grand Slam Champion tennis player
- Donna de Varona, Olympic gold medalist swimmer and world record holder
- Summer Sanders, Olympic gold medalist swimmer
- Riley Gaines, 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer and SEC record holder
- Reka Gyorgy, Olympic swimmer and 2× ACC champion
- Lauren Miller, professional women’s golfer
- Hannah Arensman, professional cyclocross cyclist and national champion
- Laura Wilkinson, Olympic gold medalist and world champion diver
- Pamela Behrens Golding, Olympic athlete
- Jill Sterkel, Olympic swimmer and former University of Texas head swim coach
- Nancy Hogshead, Olympic gold medalist swimmer
- Lacey John, Olympic silver medalist and NCAA Woman of the Year
- Connie Paraskevin, Olympic speed skater and track cyclist
- Mary T. Plant, Olympic gold medalist and world record holder swimmer
- Sippy Woodhead, Olympic swimmer and world record holder
- Inga Thompson, Olympic cyclist
- Jacqueline Zoch, Olympic rowing medalist
- Lynn Silliman Reed, Olympic bronze medalist rower
- Kelly Rickon Mitchell, Olympic rower (1980 & 1984)
- Marshi Smith, NCAA champion swimmer and ICONS co-founder
- Carol Brown, three-time Olympic rower and bronze medalist
- Mary I. O’Connor, Olympic rower and orthopedic surgeon
- Patricia Spratlen Etem, Olympic rower and public health executive
- Valerie McClain, Olympic rower and World Championship medalist
- Jan Palchikoff, Olympic rower and sports administrator
- Jennifer Sey, U.S. national champion gymnast and former Levi Strauss global brand president
- Lauren Bondly, U.S. national champion triathlete and engineer
- Janel Jorgensen McArdle, Olympic silver medalist swimmer
- Barry Switzer, Super Bowl–winning NFL head coach
- Gregg Troy, U.S. Olympic head swim coach
- Frank Busch, five-time Olympic swimming coach and former USA Swimming national team director
- Dennis Pursley, five-time Olympic swimming coach and Hall of Fame inductee
- Jack Bauerle, Division I collegiate swim coach and lifetime achievement award recipient
- Kris Korzeniowski, Olympic rowing coach
- Peter Mallory, three-time U.S. women’s Olympic rowing coach
- Nikola Vajda, World Rowing (FISA) official and founder of Crystal Lake Rowing Club
- Vincent J. Ventura, U.S. national team rowing coach and Olympic silver medal coach
- Jim Livengood, former Division I athletic director (Arizona State, Washington State, UNLV)
- Lisa Larsen Rainsberger, Boston Marathon champion and high school track coach
- Kerri Walsh-Jennings, three-time Olympic gold medalist beach volleyball player
- Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Olympic gold medalist ice hockey forward
- Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Olympic gold medalist ice hockey forward
- Rhi Jeffrey, Olympic gold medalist swimmer
- Alison Townley, former associate executive director of the Women’s Sports Foundation
- Diane Vreugdenhil, Olympic rower
- Catrina Allen, professional disc golf world champion
- Diana Anglin-Miller, NCAA champion cheerleader and gym owner
- Allison Arensman, professional cyclist
- Sarah Powers Barnhard, professional volleyball player and coach
- Cindy Bater, U.S. national team rowing athlete and coach
- Lauren Belden, high school cross-country and track athlete
- Marianne Bosco, competitive fencing athlete
- Bonnie Brandon, six-time All-American swimmer at the University of Arizona
- Mariah Burton Nelson, former professional women’s basketball player
- Monika Burzynska, NCAA swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania
- Paula A. Cabot, former Women’s Sports Foundation research director and rugby player
- Cissy Cochran, elite masters swimmer and coach
- Scott Cochran, strength and conditioning coach (collegiate and professional athletics)
- Madisan Debos, NCAA track athlete
- Jade Dickens, USA Powerlifting athlete
- Sonni Dyer, Division I collegiate triathlon head coach and Olympic alumni coach
- Evie Edwards, competitive cyclist and parent of youth female athlete
- Stephanie Elkins, Olympic swimmer
- Wendy Enderle, competitive athlete
- Kelly Funderburk, Olympic artistic gymnast
- Tom Funderburk, NCAA champion golfer
- Dianna (DeeDee) Fussner, professional masters disc golf athlete
- Lori Garrison, NCAA softball athlete
- Shawna Glazier, competitive cyclist and triathlete
- Meredith Gordon Remigino, former NCAA Division I cross-country and track athlete at Yale
- Annie Grevers, U.S. national team swimmer
- Angie Griffin, competitive athlete
- Jan Harville, Olympic rowing coach
- Sarah Hokom, professional disc golf world champion
- Ceci Hopp St. Geme, NCAA champion distance runner
- Vicki Huber-Rudawsky, two-time Olympian and NCAA champion distance runner
- Jen Hucke, two-time NCAA champion volleyball player at Stanford
- Raime Jones, NCAA swimmer
- Samantha Keddington, former professional disc golf athlete and coach
- Danielle Keen, professional disc golf athlete
- Ronda Key, competitive disc golf athlete
- Alexandra Kleinfehn, USA Powerlifting athlete
- Lauren Lackman, elite amateur athlete
- Kendall Lewis, competitive athlete
- Donna Lopiano, six-time national champion and former University of Texas athletic director
- Lisa Marshall, competitive athlete
- Riona C. McCormick, competitive rower
- Kim McGinnis Russell, international lacrosse coach and national team coach
- Cynthia Millen, former NCAA and international swimming official
- Cynthia Monteleone, masters track athlete
- Linda Muri, three-time world champion rower and elite rowing coach
- Macy Petty, former NCAA volleyball player
- Keri Phebus Olson, NCAA champion tennis player
- Joy Rako, former NCAA Division III track and field athlete
- Genoa Rossi, NCAA water polo athlete and U.S. junior national team member
- Linnea Saltz, three-time Big Sky Conference champion runner
- Samantha Santa Ana, high school softball and cross-country athlete
- Jennifer Sees, NCAA pole vaulter and high school track coach
- Jeri Shanteau, U.S. national team swimmer and national champion
- Sharon Shapiro, NCAA champion and U.S. national team gymnast
- DeNee Shepherd, professional disc golf athlete
- Bre Showers, NCAA champion artistic gymnast
- Anne Simpson, NCAA rowing athlete
- Bronwyn Sims, gymnastics coach and athlete
- Kathy Smith Connor, U.S. national team swimmer
- Lori Stenstrom, national champion athlete and former American record holder
- Steve Stenstrom, former NFL quarterback
- Tracy Sundlan, Olympic-level track and field coach and administrator
- Minna Svärd, competitive athlete
- Becky Switzer, Olympic and NCAA women’s gymnastics coach
- Maya Tait, NCAA rowing athlete
- Hollister (Holly) W. Turner, former associate executive director of the Women’s Sports Foundation
- Stephanie Turner, competitive athlete
- Val Whiting, national champion and former WNBA player
- Sara Younger-Merrill, US Rowing Level II coach and assistant referee
- Reese Eckard, Oregon state championship high-jumper
- Madelyn Eischen, Oregon high school varsity track athlete and high-jumper
- Alexa Anderson, Oregon state championship pole vaulter and high-jumper
- Sophia Castaneda, Oregon state record holder for fastest sophomore girl 400-meter runner
Athletes, coaches and sports officials supporting the trans athlete plaintiffs
- Megan Rapinoe, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and former co-captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
- Layshia Clarendon, former WNBA All-Star point guard and first openly trans and nonbinary player in WNBA history
- Lori Lindsey, former U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team midfielder and World Cup veteran
- Aimee Mullins, Paralympic track and field world-record holder and former Chef de Mission for Team USA
- Breanna Stewart, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA MVP
- Sue Bird, Olympic gold medalist, WNBA champion, and Basketball Hall of Famer
- Grete Eliassen, six-time X Games medalist in freestyle skiing
- Serena Gray, former USA Volleyball national team member and NCAA tournament semifinalist
- Molly McCage, Olympic-level volleyball player and League One Volleyball champion
- Cassidy Lichtman, former U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team member and Stanford All-American
- Phaidra Knight, USA Rugby Player of the Decade and World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee
- Maya Satya Reddy, former professional golfer and three-time NCAA All-American
- Julie Foudy, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist
- Madison Bugg, former Stanford volleyball player and professional volleyball athlete
- Gaby Vincent, former NWSL professional soccer player and U.S. Women’s U-23 national team member
- Meike Babel, former WTA Top-30 professional tennis player and collegiate coach
- Esther Lofgren, Olympic gold medalist rower and world record holder
- Carley Knox, former NCAA Division I soccer athlete and president of business operations for the Minnesota Lynx
- Becky Sauerbrunn, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and former U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team captain
- Taylor Fricano, professional volleyball player with seven years at the elite international level
- Samantha Mewis, FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, Olympic medalist, and NWSL champion
- Nikki Hiltz, U.S. Olympic track and field athlete and nine-time national champion
- Sophia Gibb, Paralympic silver and bronze medalist swimmer and world champion
- Mary Osborne Gilbert, professional surfer
- Imani Dorsey, NWSL champion and U.S. Soccer social impact award recipient
- Brenda Villa, four-time Olympic medalist and former captain of the U.S. Women’s National Water Polo Team
- Lynn Biyendolo, Olympic gold medalist and four-time NWSL champion
- Erin Ayala, collegiate soccer player and coach
- Elizabeth Tobey, collegiate track and field athlete
- Adam Myerson, national-level cyclist and elite-level coach
- Lucie Vagnerova, international track and field competitor
- Rosy Metcalfe, elite collegiate rower
- Amy Rusiecki, NCAA track and field athlete
- Emma McKay, collegiate soccer player
- Maddy Frey, collegiate track and field athlete
- Rachelle Depner, competitive elite-level cyclist
- Jared Weybright, collegiate soccer coach and former player
U.S. lawmakers and government officials supporting the "save women's sports" defendants
- Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind.
- Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C.
- Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
- Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
- Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho
- Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
- Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.
- Sen. James C. Justice, R-W.Va.
- Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.
- Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.
- Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.
- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.
- Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
- Sen. James E. Risch, R-Idaho
- Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala.
- Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas
- Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky.
- Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
- Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga.
- Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.
- Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga.
- Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.
- Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho
- Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
- Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.
- Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C.
- Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C.
- Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn.
- Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La.
- Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.
- Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.
- Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich.
- Rep. Addison McDowell, R-N.C.
- Rep. John McGuire, R-Va.
- Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
- Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill.
- Rep. Riley M. Moore, R-W.Va.
- Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala.
- Rep. Tim Moore, R-N.C.
- Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.
- Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky.
- Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn.
- Rep. Mike Rulli, R-Ohio
- Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.
- Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho
- Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla.
- Solicitor General of the United States D. John Sauer
- Assistant Attorney General of the United States Harmeet K. Dhillon
- Deputy Solicitor General of the United States Hashim M. Mooppan
- Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the United States Jesus A. Osete
- Assistant to the Solicitor General of the United States Max E. Schulman
- Attorney for the United States Andrew G. Braniff
- Attorney for the United States Christopher C. Wang
- Attorney General of the State of Alabama Steve Marshall
- Attorney General of the State of Arkansas Tim Griffin
- Attorney General of the State of Florida Ashley Moody
- Attorney General of the State of Indiana Todd Rokita
- Attorney General of the State of Kansas Kris Kobach
- Attorney General of the State of Kentucky Russell Coleman
- Attorney General of the State of Louisiana Liz Murrill
- Attorney General of the State of Mississippi Lynn Fitch
- Attorney General of the State of Missouri Andrew Bailey
- Attorney General of the State of Montana Austin Knudsen
- Attorney General of the State of Nebraska Mike Hilgers
- Attorney General of the State of Oklahoma Gentner Drummond
- Attorney General of the State of South Carolina Alan Wilson
- Attorney General of the State of South Dakota Marty Jackley
- Attorney General of the State of Tennessee Jonathan Skrmetti
- Attorney General of the State of Texas Ken Paxton
- Attorney General of the State of Utah Sean Reyes
- Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia Jason Miyares
- Attorney General of the State of Wyoming Bridget Hill
U.S. lawmakers and government officials supporting the trans athlete plaintiffs
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
- Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii
- Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass.
- Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.
- Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.
- Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.
- Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.
- Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt.
- Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.
- Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio
- Rep. Donald Beyer, D-Va.
- Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore.
- Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.
- Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif.
- Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif.
- Rep. André Carson, D-Ind.
- Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla.
- Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas
- Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.
- Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.
- Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo.
- Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.
- Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.
- Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va.
- Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn.
- Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.
- Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill.
- Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan.
- Rep. Susan DelBene, D-Wash.
- Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo.
- Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.
- Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.
- Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif.
- Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
- Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas
- Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas
- Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill.
- Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla.
- Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas
- Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Ill.
- Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif.
- Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
- Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga.
- Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas
- Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif.
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas
- Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass.
- Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
- Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J.
- Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.
- Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.
- Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M.
- Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.
- Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif.
- Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M. (at time of signing)
- Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass.
- Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga.
- Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis.
- Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C.
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J.
- Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
- Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.
- Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.
- Rep. Deborah Ross, D-N.C.
- Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif.
- Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.
- Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.
- Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.
- Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.
- Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif.
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.
- Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif.
- Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass.
- Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif.
- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.
- Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.
- Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa.
- Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga.
- Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I.
- Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz.
- Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.
- Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo.
- Rep. Shontel M. Brown, D-Ohio
- Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif.
- Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas
- Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill.
- Rep. Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., D-Calif.
- Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.
- Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn.
- Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas
- Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.
- Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Ore.
- Rep. Sarah Elfreth, D-Md.
- Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa.
- Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas
- Rep. Valerie P. Foushee, D-N.C.
- Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, D-Fla.
- Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif.
- Rep. Al Green, D-Texas
- Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif.
- Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md.
- Rep. Julie E. Johnson, D-Texas
- Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif.
- Rep. Robin L. Kelly, D-Ill.
- Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio
- Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash.
- Rep. George Latimer, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Summer L. Lee, D-Pa.
- Rep. Sam T. Liccardo, D-Calif.
- Rep. Ted W. Lieu, D-Calif.
- Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif.
- Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del.
- Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md.
- Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Va.
- Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn.
- Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Mass.
- Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J.
- Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J.
- Rep. Kelly Morrison, D-Minn.
- Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-Calif.
- Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.
- Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.
- Rep. Scott H. Peters, D-Calif.
- Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo.
- Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.
- Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.
- Rep. Delia C. Ramirez, D-Ill.
- Rep. Emily Randall, D-Wash.
- Rep. Luz Rivas, D-Calif.
- Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore.
- Rep. Linda T. Sánchez, D-Calif.
- Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa.
- Rep. Bradley S. Schneider, D-Ill.
- Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich.
- Rep. Robert C. "Bobby" Scott, D-Va.
- Rep. Terri A. Sewell, D-Ala.
- Rep. Lateefah Simon, D-Calif.
- Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill.
- Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich.
- Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif.
- Rep. Jill N. Tokuda, D-Hawaii
- Rep. Paul D. Tonko, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.
- Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, D-N.Y.
- Rep. James R. Walkinshaw, D-Va.
- Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, D-Fla.
- Attorney General of the State of New York Letitia James
- Attorney General of the State of Hawaii Anne E. Lopez
- Solicitor General of the State of New York Barbara D. Underwood
- Solicitor General of the State of Hawaiʻi Kalikoʻonālani Fernandes
- Deputy Solicitor General of the State of Hawaiʻi Lauren K. Chun
- Deputy Solicitor General of the State of Hawaiʻi Andrew Z. M. Teoh
- Assistant Attorney General of the State of New York Judith N. Vale
- Assistant Attorney General of the State of New York Mark S. Grube
What to know about the cases
Idaho and West Virginia are among almost 30 states with laws preventing transgender students who identify as female from competing on girls' sports teams sponsored by public schools and colleges. In 2020 and 2021, the trans athlete plaintiffs successfully challenged the laws in Idaho and West Virginia, respectively, to enable their participation on women's and girls' sports teams.
Both trans athletes are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
The justices will examine whether the landmark federal law, Title IX forbidding sex discrimination in education, applies in these inclusion cases.
Idaho in 2020 became the first state to pass such restrictions with the Fairness in Women's Sports Act.
Both sides in the legal dispute have accused the other of peddling false and misleading facts, terminology and narratives about enforcement of the state laws, and the stakes for both transgender and cisgender athletes.
The Supreme Court in July agreed to hear the separate appeals from the states and is expected to issue final, binding rulings on the merits by late June.
"Idaho’s women and girls deserve an equal playing field," said Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, who is expected to argue the case in Tuesday's public session. "For too long, activists have worked to sideline women and girls in their own sports."
States with such laws, and groups and lawmakers supporting them, say the issue is about common sense and student safety.
Lawyers will tell the high court there are inherent physical differences between females and males, and these legislative acts would ensure those they call "male" or "boy" students cannot compete on girls’ sports teams involving competitive skill or contact.
But LGBTQ+ rights supporters say such laws and labels are clearly discriminatory and were never a big issue until some states sought to politicize them.
Meanwhile, two West Virginia female students and their families came forward with the allegations against one of the trans plaintiffs ahead of oral arguments for the case next week. Fox News Digital is not disclosing the name of the trans athlete because the individual is a minor.
Bridgeport High School female student Adaleia Cross, who is a former track and field teammate of the trans athlete when the two were at Bridgeport Middle School, alleges the trans athlete made comments to her that constituted sexual harassment in the girls' locker room. Cross, who is one year older than the trans athlete, said she quit the track and field team at Bridgeport High School last year as a sophomore to avoid sharing a locker room again with the trans athlete once that athlete reached high school.
Cross' mother, Abby, told Fox News Digital what the trans athlete allegedly said to her daughter when they shared the girls' locker room during the 2022-23 school year. Adaleia was in eighth grade, and the trans athlete was in seventh.
Abby Cross alleged that the trans athlete made extremely graphic and vulgar sexual threats to her daughter and other girls on the team.
The ACLU has responded to the Cross family's allegations.
"Our client and her mother deny these allegations and the school district investigated the allegations reported to the school by A.C. and found them to be unsubstantiated. We remain committed to defending the rights of all students under Title IX, including the right to a safe and inclusive learning environment free from harassment and discrimination," read an ACLU statement provided to Fox News Digital.
The Cross family's attorneys at Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) have responded to the ACLU's statement.
"Our client has sworn under oath and under penalty of perjury in numerous cases about the events that took place between her and the male athlete. As a result of the situation, [Cross] had to step away from the sport she loved entirely and sacrifice a key element of her school experience to protect herself," read an ADF statement provided to Fox News Digital.
ADF is also representing the state of West Virginia against the trans athlete in the case that is set to be reviewed by the Supreme Court.
Former Lincoln Middle School girls' track and field runner Emmy Salerno alleges the trans athlete used "intimidation tactics" against her after Salerno refused to compete against the trans athlete during an event in the 2024 spring season.
"After we stepped out, it was an immediate personality change. He didn't want to talk to me. He just wanted to stare at me, and just stare down," Salerno told Fox News Digital.
Salerno said there was an incident where the trans athlete followed her while they were at a local basketball game, making intimidating stares, and Salerno was concerned the trans athlete would try to "fight" her.
"At the basketball game when he just followed me everywhere, I kind of felt like, ‘Is he going to try to fight me?’" Salerno said. "'Is he going to try and sneak up behind me and punch me?'"
The ACLU has not responded to Fox News Digital's request for a response to Salerno's allegations.
The ACLU has not responded to Fox News Digital's request for a response to Salerno's allegations.