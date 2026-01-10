The athletes, coaches, lawmakers and officials who have picked a side in the SCOTUS women's sports battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the U.S. Supreme Court set to rule on two cases focused on the issue of biological males in women's sports, hundreds of prominent figures in sports and politics have publicly taken a side.

At least 77 amicus briefs have been filed for the upcoming court review, some in support of the trans athlete plaintiffs and some in support of the "save women's sports" defendants. Famed athletes, coaches, U.S. lawmakers and other state and federal government officials have signed onto those briefs, declaring their allegiance in the historic legal battle.

Here's a breakdown of who is on which side:

Athletes, coaches and sports officials supporting the "save women's sports" defendants

Martina Navratilova, 59-time Grand Slam Champion tennis player

Donna de Varona, Olympic gold medalist swimmer and world record holder

Summer Sanders, Olympic gold medalist swimmer

Riley Gaines, 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer and SEC record holder

Reka Gyorgy, Olympic swimmer and 2× ACC champion

Lauren Miller, professional women’s golfer

Hannah Arensman, professional cyclocross cyclist and national champion

Laura Wilkinson, Olympic gold medalist and world champion diver

Pamela Behrens Golding, Olympic athlete

Jill Sterkel, Olympic swimmer and former University of Texas head swim coach

Nancy Hogshead, Olympic gold medalist swimmer

Lacey John, Olympic silver medalist and NCAA Woman of the Year

Connie Paraskevin, Olympic speed skater and track cyclist

Mary T. Plant, Olympic gold medalist and world record holder swimmer

Sippy Woodhead, Olympic swimmer and world record holder

Inga Thompson, Olympic cyclist

Jacqueline Zoch, Olympic rowing medalist

Lynn Silliman Reed, Olympic bronze medalist rower

Kelly Rickon Mitchell, Olympic rower (1980 & 1984)

Marshi Smith, NCAA champion swimmer and ICONS co-founder

Carol Brown, three-time Olympic rower and bronze medalist

Mary I. O’Connor, Olympic rower and orthopedic surgeon

Patricia Spratlen Etem, Olympic rower and public health executive

Valerie McClain, Olympic rower and World Championship medalist

Jan Palchikoff, Olympic rower and sports administrator

Jennifer Sey, U.S. national champion gymnast and former Levi Strauss global brand president

Lauren Bondly, U.S. national champion triathlete and engineer

Janel Jorgensen McArdle, Olympic silver medalist swimmer

Barry Switzer, Super Bowl–winning NFL head coach

Gregg Troy, U.S. Olympic head swim coach

Frank Busch, five-time Olympic swimming coach and former USA Swimming national team director

Dennis Pursley, five-time Olympic swimming coach and Hall of Fame inductee

Jack Bauerle, Division I collegiate swim coach and lifetime achievement award recipient

Kris Korzeniowski, Olympic rowing coach

Peter Mallory, three-time U.S. women’s Olympic rowing coach

Nikola Vajda, World Rowing (FISA) official and founder of Crystal Lake Rowing Club

Vincent J. Ventura, U.S. national team rowing coach and Olympic silver medal coach

Jim Livengood, former Division I athletic director (Arizona State, Washington State, UNLV)

Lisa Larsen Rainsberger, Boston Marathon champion and high school track coach

Kerri Walsh-Jennings, three-time Olympic gold medalist beach volleyball player

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Olympic gold medalist ice hockey forward

Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Olympic gold medalist ice hockey forward

Rhi Jeffrey, Olympic gold medalist swimmer

Alison Townley, former associate executive director of the Women’s Sports Foundation

Diane Vreugdenhil, Olympic rower

Catrina Allen, professional disc golf world champion

Diana Anglin-Miller, NCAA champion cheerleader and gym owner

Allison Arensman, professional cyclist

Sarah Powers Barnhard, professional volleyball player and coach

Cindy Bater, U.S. national team rowing athlete and coach

Lauren Belden, high school cross-country and track athlete

Marianne Bosco, competitive fencing athlete

Bonnie Brandon, six-time All-American swimmer at the University of Arizona

Mariah Burton Nelson, former professional women’s basketball player

Monika Burzynska, NCAA swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania

Paula A. Cabot, former Women’s Sports Foundation research director and rugby player

Cissy Cochran, elite masters swimmer and coach

Scott Cochran, strength and conditioning coach (collegiate and professional athletics)

Madisan Debos, NCAA track athlete

Jade Dickens, USA Powerlifting athlete

Sonni Dyer, Division I collegiate triathlon head coach and Olympic alumni coach

Evie Edwards, competitive cyclist and parent of youth female athlete

Stephanie Elkins, Olympic swimmer

Wendy Enderle, competitive athlete

Kelly Funderburk, Olympic artistic gymnast

Tom Funderburk, NCAA champion golfer

Dianna (DeeDee) Fussner, professional masters disc golf athlete

Lori Garrison, NCAA softball athlete

Shawna Glazier, competitive cyclist and triathlete

Meredith Gordon Remigino, former NCAA Division I cross-country and track athlete at Yale

Annie Grevers, U.S. national team swimmer

Angie Griffin, competitive athlete

Jan Harville, Olympic rowing coach

Sarah Hokom, professional disc golf world champion

Ceci Hopp St. Geme, NCAA champion distance runner

Vicki Huber-Rudawsky, two-time Olympian and NCAA champion distance runner

Jen Hucke, two-time NCAA champion volleyball player at Stanford

Raime Jones, NCAA swimmer

Samantha Keddington, former professional disc golf athlete and coach

Danielle Keen, professional disc golf athlete

Ronda Key, competitive disc golf athlete

Alexandra Kleinfehn, USA Powerlifting athlete

Lauren Lackman, elite amateur athlete

Kendall Lewis, competitive athlete

Donna Lopiano, six-time national champion and former University of Texas athletic director

Lisa Marshall, competitive athlete

Riona C. McCormick, competitive rower

Kim McGinnis Russell, international lacrosse coach and national team coach

Cynthia Millen, former NCAA and international swimming official

Cynthia Monteleone, masters track athlete

Linda Muri, three-time world champion rower and elite rowing coach

Macy Petty, former NCAA volleyball player

Keri Phebus Olson, NCAA champion tennis player

Joy Rako, former NCAA Division III track and field athlete

Genoa Rossi, NCAA water polo athlete and U.S. junior national team member

Linnea Saltz, three-time Big Sky Conference champion runner

Samantha Santa Ana, high school softball and cross-country athlete

Jennifer Sees, NCAA pole vaulter and high school track coach

Jeri Shanteau, U.S. national team swimmer and national champion

Sharon Shapiro, NCAA champion and U.S. national team gymnast

DeNee Shepherd, professional disc golf athlete

Bre Showers, NCAA champion artistic gymnast

Anne Simpson, NCAA rowing athlete

Bronwyn Sims, gymnastics coach and athlete

Kathy Smith Connor, U.S. national team swimmer

Lori Stenstrom, national champion athlete and former American record holder

Steve Stenstrom, former NFL quarterback

Tracy Sundlan, Olympic-level track and field coach and administrator

Minna Svärd, competitive athlete

Becky Switzer, Olympic and NCAA women’s gymnastics coach

Maya Tait, NCAA rowing athlete

Hollister (Holly) W. Turner, former associate executive director of the Women’s Sports Foundation

Stephanie Turner, competitive athlete

Val Whiting, national champion and former WNBA player

Sara Younger-Merrill, US Rowing Level II coach and assistant referee

Reese Eckard, Oregon state championship high-jumper

Madelyn Eischen, Oregon high school varsity track athlete and high-jumper

Alexa Anderson, Oregon state championship pole vaulter and high-jumper

Sophia Castaneda, Oregon state record holder for fastest sophomore girl 400-meter runner

Athletes, coaches and sports officials supporting the trans athlete plaintiffs

Megan Rapinoe, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and former co-captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

Layshia Clarendon, former WNBA All-Star point guard and first openly trans and nonbinary player in WNBA history

Lori Lindsey, former U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team midfielder and World Cup veteran

Aimee Mullins, Paralympic track and field world-record holder and former Chef de Mission for Team USA

Breanna Stewart, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA MVP

Sue Bird, Olympic gold medalist, WNBA champion, and Basketball Hall of Famer

Grete Eliassen, six-time X Games medalist in freestyle skiing

Serena Gray, former USA Volleyball national team member and NCAA tournament semifinalist

Molly McCage, Olympic-level volleyball player and League One Volleyball champion

Cassidy Lichtman, former U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team member and Stanford All-American

Phaidra Knight, USA Rugby Player of the Decade and World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee

Maya Satya Reddy, former professional golfer and three-time NCAA All-American

Julie Foudy, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist

Madison Bugg, former Stanford volleyball player and professional volleyball athlete

Gaby Vincent, former NWSL professional soccer player and U.S. Women’s U-23 national team member

Meike Babel, former WTA Top-30 professional tennis player and collegiate coach

Esther Lofgren, Olympic gold medalist rower and world record holder

Carley Knox, former NCAA Division I soccer athlete and president of business operations for the Minnesota Lynx

Becky Sauerbrunn, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and former U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team captain

Taylor Fricano, professional volleyball player with seven years at the elite international level

Samantha Mewis, FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, Olympic medalist, and NWSL champion

Nikki Hiltz, U.S. Olympic track and field athlete and nine-time national champion

Sophia Gibb, Paralympic silver and bronze medalist swimmer and world champion

Mary Osborne Gilbert, professional surfer

Imani Dorsey, NWSL champion and U.S. Soccer social impact award recipient

Brenda Villa, four-time Olympic medalist and former captain of the U.S. Women’s National Water Polo Team

Lynn Biyendolo, Olympic gold medalist and four-time NWSL champion

Erin Ayala, collegiate soccer player and coach

Elizabeth Tobey, collegiate track and field athlete

Adam Myerson, national-level cyclist and elite-level coach

Lucie Vagnerova, international track and field competitor

Rosy Metcalfe, elite collegiate rower

Amy Rusiecki, NCAA track and field athlete

Emma McKay, collegiate soccer player

Maddy Frey, collegiate track and field athlete

Rachelle Depner, competitive elite-level cyclist

Jared Weybright, collegiate soccer coach and former player

U.S. lawmakers and government officials supporting the "save women's sports" defendants

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind.

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

Sen. James C. Justice, R-W.Va.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Sen. James E. Risch, R-Idaho

Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala.

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.

Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C.

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich.

Rep. Addison McDowell, R-N.C.

Rep. John McGuire, R-Va.

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill.

Rep. Riley M. Moore, R-W.Va.

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala.

Rep. Tim Moore, R-N.C.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.

Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky.

Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn.

Rep. Mike Rulli, R-Ohio

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho

Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla.

Solicitor General of the United States D. John Sauer

Assistant Attorney General of the United States Harmeet K. Dhillon

Deputy Solicitor General of the United States Hashim M. Mooppan

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the United States Jesus A. Osete

Assistant to the Solicitor General of the United States Max E. Schulman

Attorney for the United States Andrew G. Braniff

Attorney for the United States Christopher C. Wang

Attorney General of the State of Alabama Steve Marshall

Attorney General of the State of Arkansas Tim Griffin

Attorney General of the State of Florida Ashley Moody

Attorney General of the State of Indiana Todd Rokita

Attorney General of the State of Kansas Kris Kobach

Attorney General of the State of Kentucky Russell Coleman

Attorney General of the State of Louisiana Liz Murrill

Attorney General of the State of Mississippi Lynn Fitch

Attorney General of the State of Missouri Andrew Bailey

Attorney General of the State of Montana Austin Knudsen

Attorney General of the State of Nebraska Mike Hilgers

Attorney General of the State of Oklahoma Gentner Drummond

Attorney General of the State of South Carolina Alan Wilson

Attorney General of the State of South Dakota Marty Jackley

Attorney General of the State of Tennessee Jonathan Skrmetti

Attorney General of the State of Texas Ken Paxton

Attorney General of the State of Utah Sean Reyes

Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia Jason Miyares

Attorney General of the State of Wyoming Bridget Hill

U.S. lawmakers and government officials supporting the trans athlete plaintiffs

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii

Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio

Rep. Donald Beyer, D-Va.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif.

Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif.

Rep. André Carson, D-Ind.

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.

Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va.

Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.

Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill.

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan.

Rep. Susan DelBene, D-Wash.

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo.

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill.

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas

Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Ill.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga.

Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif.

Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M. (at time of signing)

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga.

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y.

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Rep. Deborah Ross, D-N.C.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif.

Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass.

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa.

Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga.

Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz.

Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.

Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo.

Rep. Shontel M. Brown, D-Ohio

Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif.

Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill.

Rep. Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., D-Calif.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas

Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.

Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Ore.

Rep. Sarah Elfreth, D-Md.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.

Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa.

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas

Rep. Valerie P. Foushee, D-N.C.

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, D-Fla.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif.

Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md.

Rep. Julie E. Johnson, D-Texas

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif.

Rep. Robin L. Kelly, D-Ill.

Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash.

Rep. George Latimer, D-N.Y.

Rep. Summer L. Lee, D-Pa.

Rep. Sam T. Liccardo, D-Calif.

Rep. Ted W. Lieu, D-Calif.

Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif.

Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del.

Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md.

Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Va.

Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn.

Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Mass.

Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J.

Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J.

Rep. Kelly Morrison, D-Minn.

Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-Calif.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.

Rep. Scott H. Peters, D-Calif.

Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.

Rep. Delia C. Ramirez, D-Ill.

Rep. Emily Randall, D-Wash.

Rep. Luz Rivas, D-Calif.

Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore.

Rep. Linda T. Sánchez, D-Calif.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa.

Rep. Bradley S. Schneider, D-Ill.

Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich.

Rep. Robert C. "Bobby" Scott, D-Va.

Rep. Terri A. Sewell, D-Ala.

Rep. Lateefah Simon, D-Calif.

Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill.

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif.

Rep. Jill N. Tokuda, D-Hawaii

Rep. Paul D. Tonko, D-N.Y.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.

Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, D-N.Y.

Rep. James R. Walkinshaw, D-Va.

Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, D-Fla.

Attorney General of the State of New York Letitia James

Attorney General of the State of Hawaii Anne E. Lopez

Solicitor General of the State of New York Barbara D. Underwood

Solicitor General of the State of Hawaiʻi Kalikoʻonālani Fernandes

Deputy Solicitor General of the State of Hawaiʻi Lauren K. Chun

Deputy Solicitor General of the State of Hawaiʻi Andrew Z. M. Teoh

Assistant Attorney General of the State of New York Judith N. Vale

Assistant Attorney General of the State of New York Mark S. Grube

What to know about the cases

Idaho and West Virginia are among almost 30 states with laws preventing transgender students who identify as female from competing on girls' sports teams sponsored by public schools and colleges. In 2020 and 2021, the trans athlete plaintiffs successfully challenged the laws in Idaho and West Virginia, respectively, to enable their participation on women's and girls' sports teams.

Both trans athletes are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The justices will examine whether the landmark federal law, Title IX forbidding sex discrimination in education , applies in these inclusion cases.

Idaho in 2020 became the first state to pass such restrictions with the Fairness in Women's Sports Act.

Both sides in the legal dispute have accused the other of peddling false and misleading facts, terminology and narratives about enforcement of the state laws, and the stakes for both transgender and cisgender athletes.

The Supreme Court in July agreed to hear the separate appeals from the states and is expected to issue final, binding rulings on the merits by late June.

"Idaho’s women and girls deserve an equal playing field," said Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, who is expected to argue the case in Tuesday's public session. "For too long, activists have worked to sideline women and girls in their own sports."

States with such laws, and groups and lawmakers supporting them, say the issue is about common sense and student safety.

Lawyers will tell the high court there are inherent physical differences between females and males, and these legislative acts would ensure those they call "male" or "boy" students cannot compete on girls’ sports teams involving competitive skill or contact.

But LGBTQ+ rights supporters say such laws and labels are clearly discriminatory and were never a big issue until some states sought to politicize them.

Meanwhile, two West Virginia female students and their families came forward with the allegations against one of the trans plaintiffs ahead of oral arguments for the case next week. Fox News Digital is not disclosing the name of the trans athlete because the individual is a minor.

Bridgeport High School female student Adaleia Cross, who is a former track and field teammate of the trans athlete when the two were at Bridgeport Middle School, alleges the trans athlete made comments to her that constituted sexual harassment in the girls' locker room. Cross, who is one year older than the trans athlete, said she quit the track and field team at Bridgeport High School last year as a sophomore to avoid sharing a locker room again with the trans athlete once that athlete reached high school.

Cross' mother, Abby, told Fox News Digital what the trans athlete allegedly said to her daughter when they shared the girls' locker room during the 2022-23 school year. Adaleia was in eighth grade, and the trans athlete was in seventh.

Abby Cross alleged that the trans athlete made extremely graphic and vulgar sexual threats to her daughter and other girls on the team.

The ACLU has responded to the Cross family's allegations.

"Our client and her mother deny these allegations and the school district investigated the allegations reported to the school by A.C. and found them to be unsubstantiated. We remain committed to defending the rights of all students under Title IX, including the right to a safe and inclusive learning environment free from harassment and discrimination," read an ACLU statement provided to Fox News Digital.

The Cross family's attorneys at Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) have responded to the ACLU's statement.

"Our client has sworn under oath and under penalty of perjury in numerous cases about the events that took place between her and the male athlete. As a result of the situation, [Cross] had to step away from the sport she loved entirely and sacrifice a key element of her school experience to protect herself," read an ADF statement provided to Fox News Digital.

ADF is also representing the state of West Virginia against the trans athlete in the case that is set to be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

Former Lincoln Middle School girls' track and field runner Emmy Salerno alleges the trans athlete used "intimidation tactics" against her after Salerno refused to compete against the trans athlete during an event in the 2024 spring season.

"After we stepped out, it was an immediate personality change. He didn't want to talk to me. He just wanted to stare at me, and just stare down," Salerno told Fox News Digital.

Salerno said there was an incident where the trans athlete followed her while they were at a local basketball game, making intimidating stares, and Salerno was concerned the trans athlete would try to "fight" her.

"At the basketball game when he just followed me everywhere, I kind of felt like, ‘Is he going to try to fight me?’" Salerno said. "'Is he going to try and sneak up behind me and punch me?'"

The ACLU has not responded to Fox News Digital's request for a response to Salerno's allegations.