Westbrook to retire as member of Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles disclosed Tuesday running back Brian Westbrook would retire as a member of the team. An official announcement will be made Wednesday.

Westbrook will be honored at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 23 during halftime of a game against the Washington Redskins.

"I will always remember Brian for the electrifying, game-changing plays he made during his great career in Philadelphia," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. "He was one of those players you knew could score from anywhere on the field and one of the most exciting players I have ever watched. He was a great runner, receiver and returner and was certainly a fan favorite. We are thrilled to have him retire as an Eagle and we look forward to honoring him at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23 against the Redskins in what should be a very exciting atmosphere."

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Westbrook played eight seasons with the Eagles and is the franchise leader with 9,785 total yards from scrimmage. He currently ranks second in team history in rushing yards with 5,995.

Westbrook played one season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2010.