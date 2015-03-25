West Texas A&M relieves winningest football coach of duties on threshold of new season

West Texas A&M has relieved head football coach Don Carthel of his duties, cutting ties with its winningest coach on the threshold of a new season.

A university statement Thursday offered no explanation for the change. However, athletic director Michael McBroom told the Amarillo Globe-News that Carthel violated rules against providing an NCAA investigation with false or misleading information.

Carthel took a program that had won seven games in four years before his arrival to eight winning seasons, a 79-22 record, six Division II playoffs and five Lone Star Conference titles. Last season, the Buffaloes reeled off a 12-3 record, a share of the conference title and a trip to the NCAA National Semifinal.

Assistant head coach Mike Nesbitt will serve as interim head coach this season.