Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB
Published

Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State football coach, dies at 49 after battle with breast cancer

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State Red Wolves football coach Blake Anderson, died Monday after a two-year fight with breast cancer. She was 49.

Blake Anderson made the announcement on Twitter, saying his wife died after the school announced he would take a leave of absence to be by her side.

RUNNING TRACK SPED UP SUCCESS FOR BADGERS RB JONATHAN TAYLOR

“She passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope,” he said.

Earlier Monday, the school’s library was lit up pink in Wendy Anderson’s honor.

Tributes, including from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., began to pour in after Wendy’s death was announced.

ANOTHER FIRST FOR CLEMSON: NO. 1 IN AP PRESEASON TOP 25

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arkansas State assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as interim head coach while Blake Anderson is out.

Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Blake Anderson watches action during Sun Belt Conference game against the Texas State Bobcats on November 24, 2018 at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Blake Anderson watches action during Sun Belt Conference game against the Texas State Bobcats on November 24, 2018 at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Anderson is 39-25 in five seasons at Arkansas State. The Red Wolves begin the season Aug. 31 against SMU.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.