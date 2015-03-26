Wei-chih Lu wins by 3 in Taipei

Wei-chih Lu bogeyed the last two holes, but still won the Mercuries Taiwan Masters by three stroke on Sunday.

Lu closed with a two-over 74 at Taiwan Golf & Country Club to finish at 10- under-par 278. It was his second win of the season on the Asian Tour and third of his career.

Thaworn Wiratchant stumbled to a one-over 73 to end alone in second at minus- seven. Daisuke Kataoka also shot 73 on Sunday to finish in third at five- under-par 283.

Miguel Tabuena matched Lu's 74 and took fourth at minus-four. Wen-teh Lu, who is no relation to Wei-chih, matched the low round of the day with his two- under 70, which helped him grab fifth place at three-under-par 285.