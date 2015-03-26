Wednesday's Stanley Cup preview: Vancouver at Boston

Wednesday's playoff game involving a Canadian team:

Vancouver at Boston, 8 p.m. ET

Canucks — So much for all of Vancouver's momentum. The Canucks were stopped in their tracks with an 8-1 shelling by Boston in Game 3. Vancouver still has a chance to grab the Stanley Cup final by the throat, it leads the series 2-1.

Bruins — Boston responded to the loss of Nathan Horton with a blowout win over Vancouver. Now the Bruins need maintain that momentum to tie the series. They'll have to do it without Horton — he's out with a concussion from the blindside hit by Canucks defenceman Aaron Rome.