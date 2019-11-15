Washington Redskins' Montae Nicholson cooperating with authorities after woman's overdose death: report

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is cooperating with local police in their investigation surrounding the overdose death of a 21-year-old woman, according to a published report.



The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia confirmed a TV report that said the woman was dropped off at the Inova Emergency Room in Ashburn by two men at around 1:30 a.m. ET Thursday before the men left the facility.



The sheriff’s office would not confirm a TMZ Sports report that Nicholson was one of the two men, but the Redskins released a statement saying they were aware of the situation.



"We've been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one," the statement read. "Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter."

Nicholson has not been arrested, nor has he been charged with a crime, FOX 5 of Washington reported.

The incident is being actively investigated by the sheriff's department’s criminal investigations division, authorities said.



Nicholson has missed Washington's past two games with an ankle injury and did not attend practice Thursday after showing up for Wednesday’s practice in advance of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Last December, Nicholson was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges after a fight outside a bar in Ashburn. The incident was caught on video, but charges were dropped in May because of a lack of evidence. Nicholson also faced a misdemeanor charge for public swearing/intoxication, but the court did not pursue the charge.