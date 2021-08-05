Washington Football Team bans fans from wearing Native American headdresses, face paint

The Washington Football Team will no longer allow fans to wear Native American headdresses or face paint inside FedEx Field for the 2021 season and beyond.

The change was announced Wednesday with other updated stadium policies and protocols, including unvaccinated guests being required to wear masks and the return of tailgating.

"We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold. However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium," the organization said.

"It is expected that each ticket holder agrees to uphold the Ticket Holder Promise when attending any event at FedEx Field. Additionally, and as part of the Washington Football Team Fan Code of Conduct, the team asks that all fans help to make every FedEx Field experience great for every fan. This includes not using foul or offensive language, no fighting or engaging in unruly behavior, not throwing anything inside the stadium, drinking responsibly when drinking, and always following instructions from stadium staff."

WFT PRESIDENT SAYS LIST OF NAMES SUBSTANTIALLY NARROWED DOWN

Washington started its move away from Native American imagery last year when it dropped the moniker "Redskins" after being known as the Washington Redskins or Boston Redskins since 1933 and Boston Braves in 1932.

In July, the Kansas City Chiefs announced they would move away from some of their own Native American imagery but not change their name.

The Chiefs will no longer have Warpaint, a horse that appeared at home games for years, as part of their move away from the issue.

"We feel like it’s time to retire Warpaint," Chiefs president Mark Donovan said, via the Kansas City Star, referring to the horse who was part of the Chiefs' pregame festivities. "A lot of reasons for that, but we feel like it’s the right thing to do. Warpaint won’t be running at Arrowhead [Stadium] anymore."