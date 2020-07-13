Washington's Dwayne Haskins Jr. praises team for retiring name

The Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. praised the organization as it announced that the team name would be changed after 87 years.

Haskins, who is entering his second season with the team, tweeted Monday he was looking forward to the future.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS RETIRE TEAM NAME, LOGO; NO REPLACEMENT ANNOUNCED

“As a kid who grew up in the dmv it’ll always be #HTTR but looking forward to the future,” he wrote.

The team had carried the name since it was still playing home games in Boston in 1933. The franchise announced the name's retirement in a statement Monday but didn’t announce its replacement.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward,” the team said.

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.

“Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

FEDEX THREATENS TO REMOVE SIGNAGE FROM REDSKINS STADIUM UNLESS TEAM CHANGES NAME: REPORT

Washington had come under fire over the term Redskins in recent weeks, with FedEx publicly requesting that the team change its name. The company reportedly threatened to remove signage from the stadium as well if the team didn’t make the alteration by the end of the 2020 season.

Big-name retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target, as well as Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods, all removed Redskins merchandise from their websites last week.

Also last week, ESPN reported that the team had made the decision to remove the Native American imagery from its logo.

The recent national focus on race relations, prompted by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, brought new scrutiny to the team’s name. That’s when the Redskins said they would conduct a “thorough review” of the team name.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team also hopes to build a new stadium and return inside D.C. city limits.