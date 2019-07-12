Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr receives high honor from former player

Five rings as an NBA player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs? Check.

Three rings as an NBA coach with the Golden State Warriors? Check.

Being the top doobie roller in the NBA? Check?

Steve Kerr probably wasn’t expecting the latest honor that his former player Nick Young bestowed upon him during an interview with 95.7 The Game’s “The Damon Bruce Show” on Thursday.

Young was asked who he thought was the best blunt roller in basketball. Young laughed before he was asked again by host Damon Bruce.

“Who can twist it up better than anyone,” Bruce asked.

Young first wouldn’t reveal his answer “because that’s snitchin’.”

Young then said: “Probably Steve Kerr.”

Kerr has been a supporter of medical marijuana for pain relief and told CSN’s “The Warriors Insider” podcast in 2016 that he tried smoking marijuana to help with his chronic back pain, but he said it didn’t help.

Young played 80 games for the Warriors during the 2017-18 season and won a championship with the team – his only ring.

He a few games for the Denver Nuggets last season before he was waived in December.