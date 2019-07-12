Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Golden State Warriors
Published

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr receives high honor from former player

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Five rings as an NBA player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs? Check.

Three rings as an NBA coach with the Golden State Warriors? Check.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Being the top doobie roller in the NBA? Check?

Steve Kerr probably wasn’t expecting the latest honor that his former player Nick Young bestowed upon him during an interview with 95.7 The Game’s “The Damon Bruce Show” on Thursday.

Young was asked who he thought was the best blunt roller in basketball. Young laughed before he was asked again by host Damon Bruce.

“Who can twist it up better than anyone,” Bruce asked.

Young first wouldn’t reveal his answer “because that’s snitchin’.”

Young then said: “Probably Steve Kerr.”

Kerr has been a supporter of medical marijuana for pain relief and told CSN’s “The Warriors Insider” podcast in 2016 that he tried smoking marijuana to help with his chronic back pain, but he said it didn’t help.

Young played 80 games for the Warriors during the 2017-18 season and won a championship with the team – his only ring.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He a few games for the Denver Nuggets last season before he was waived in December.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.