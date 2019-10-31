Warriors' Steph Curry suffers broken hand as troubled season sees another key player off roster

The ailing Golden State Warriors suffered another devastating blow Wednesday night in what’s already been a terrible start to the season after star point guard Stephen Curry broke his left hand during an awkward fall in the third quarter.

The two-time MVP and six-time All-Star took the ball down the left side of the court with just over eight minutes left in the quarter. Curry went up at the net but was blocked by the Phoenix Suns’ Kelly Oubre Jr. and Aron Baynes, falling hand-first with 260-pound Baynes landing right on top of it.

The 31-year-old veteran grimaced in pain and appeared to grab at his fingers before walking off the court with his head down.

General Manager Bob Myers told ESPN that Curry is scheduled for an MRI and CT scan Thursday. The results of those scars will determine if he will require any surgery. However, a source told the network that Curry sustained a fracture to the second metacarpal in his left hand.

Head coach Steve Kerr said the team is in a “tough spot” with their latest injury, alluding to the already lackluster roster.

Golden State has struggled since Kevin Durant's departure to Brooklyn, which followed the news that Klay Thompson could potentially be out for the entire season as he recovers from surgery this summer to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

Losing Curry for an extended period would be a huge blow for a team with relatively young players.

"Of course it hurts knowing that Steph Curry's down," said rookie Eric Paschall, who made his first career start and scored a team-high 20 points. "That's a very, very valuable piece of our team but I feel like we're going to stay positive."

Kerr said a guilty Baynes approached him after the game.

"Aron Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing," Kerr said. "You could tell he felt really bad. It's just a random basketball play, so stuff happens."

The Suns went on to beat the Warriors 121-110, leaving five-time NBA champions with a sad 1-3 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.