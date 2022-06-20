Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Published

Warriors parade: Draymond Green delivers fiery message to critics after another title

Draymond Green won his fourth championship with the Warriors' win over the Celtics

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green delivered a fiery message to the critics and doubters during the team’s championship parade on Monday.

Green reminded the crowd they told them they were better than everybody else and proved it with a 4-2 series victory over the Boston Celtics to secure a fourth championship in eight years last week.

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green holds the Larry O'Brien trophy during the NBA Championship parade in San Francisco, Monday, June 20, 2022, in San Francisco. 

"I'm just trying to think of the most controversial thing I can say, like the media, like they do, you know. Nah, I mean this is great. I don’t know, what y’all want me to tell you? That we better than everybody? We f---ing knew that. What do you want from me?" Green told the crowd, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

"This has been an amazing year. I told y’all, don’t let us win a f---ing championship, and clearly, nobody could stop it. I warned y’all, so I’m just going to continue to destroy people on Twitter, as I have been, and Instagram stories."

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green stands next to the Larry O'Brien trophy during the NBA Championship parade in San Francisco, Monday, June 20, 2022, in San Francisco. 

Green along with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala won their fourth ring.

The star forward earned his fourth All-Star appearance this season. He averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7 assists per game. In 22 games in the playoffs, he averaged 8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. 

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

He turned on the intensity in the final two games of the Finals and helped turn Golden State’s hopes around.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.