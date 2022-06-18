Former Warrior Nick Young takes strange dig at Jayson Tatum: ‘His true light skin colors came out’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s a lot to criticize about Jayson Tatum’s performance in the 2022 NBA Finals. During the six Finals games, Tatum averaged just 21.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.8 rebounds. He also averaged 3.8 turnovers per game, even though his regular season career average is 2.1.

Needless to say, those stats are underwhelming and ultimately didn’t get the job done as the Celtics lost the series 4-2. However, former Warriors guard Nick Young didn’t mention any of that in his tweet throwing shade at Tatum. Instead, Young called Tatum out for his skin color. Take a look:

His "true light skin colors"?

We’re not even sure what that means. Did Tatum have a few off games because of his pigmentation? Have those with "light skin colors" historically underperformed in major athletic competitions? Is Young taking a page from the Biden playbook and telling Tatum he "ain’t black"?

Who knows. And we’re not willing to invest any more mental energy to find out.

All we know is that Nick Young is running his mouth a whole lot for a guy who averaged 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and one assist in his entire NBA playoff career.

With this ill-advised tweet, perhaps Young has shown his true colors as well.