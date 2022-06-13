Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs
Published

Warriors' Jordan Poole banks in deep buzzer-beating three-pointer, NBA fans go wild

Jordan Poole nailed the 38-foot shot to put the Warriors up one point in Game 5 against the Celtics

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole ignited the crowd at the Chase Center at the end of the third quarter with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to put his team up one point over the Boston Celtics.

Poole got the last-second pass from Andrew Wiggins and banked in the long 38-footer to put Golden State up 75-74 going into the fourth quarter. 

Poole had nine points at that point.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.

Poole’s shot not only woke up the Warriors fans but Twitter came alive as well. Fans following Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics were just as stunned as everyone else was.

Golden State needed to dig deep to salvage their brutal third quarter. Boston outscored Golden State 35-24 in the third and got back into the game. Boston ended the first half 0-for-12 from beyond the arc and then hit their next eight threes in a row.

CELTICS' JAYSON TATUM ROCKS TIGER WOODS SHIRT AHEAD OF NBA FINALS GAME 5

The Warriors at one point missed 14 consecutive three-pointers.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.

The topsy-turvy game just showed how things could change in an instant when teams live and die by the three-point shot.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, right, is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.

Poole also hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter in Game 2 against the Celtics. Golden State would hold on for the win in that game.

