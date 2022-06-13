Warriors' Jordan Poole banks in deep buzzer-beating three-pointer, NBA fans go wild

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole ignited the crowd at the Chase Center at the end of the third quarter with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to put his team up one point over the Boston Celtics.

Poole got the last-second pass from Andrew Wiggins and banked in the long 38-footer to put Golden State up 75-74 going into the fourth quarter.

Poole had nine points at that point.

Poole’s shot not only woke up the Warriors fans but Twitter came alive as well. Fans following Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics were just as stunned as everyone else was.

Golden State needed to dig deep to salvage their brutal third quarter. Boston outscored Golden State 35-24 in the third and got back into the game. Boston ended the first half 0-for-12 from beyond the arc and then hit their next eight threes in a row.

The Warriors at one point missed 14 consecutive three-pointers.

The topsy-turvy game just showed how things could change in an instant when teams live and die by the three-point shot.

Poole also hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter in Game 2 against the Celtics. Golden State would hold on for the win in that game.