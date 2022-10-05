Warriors' Draymond Green 'forcefully struck' Jordan Poole at practice during altercation: report

A physical altercation reportedly broke out at Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday with potential discipline coming to All-Star forward Draymond Green.

Green was in a heated argument with teammate Jordan Poole that got so intense, Green struck Poole and the two needed to be separated, reports The Athletic. The players were pushing and shoving each other prior to the blow to Poole.

Discipline to Green appears imminent, the report added.

Green and Poole have been seen in verbal arguments during games and practices prior to this incident, but it had never escalated to this point.

Poole was seen after practice getting shots up in the gym by himself and was in "good spirits," according to KRON4 News, a Bay Area local station.

The Warriors head into the new season fresh off an NBA Finals win just a few months ago over the Boston Celtics. Poole, who had a breakout season, and Green are both key members of the Warriors.

Green earned his fourth career All-Star bid in 2021-22, averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 44 games.

While these numbers do not jump off the page, they are characteristic with the type of play Green gives the Warriors – a versatile two-way forward that will not put all his eggs in one statistical basket.

Poole, on the other hand, is molded more like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, a gifted scorer that is on the floor to wreak havoc to the opposing team with the ball in his hands.

In his third career season last year, Poole averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.4% from three-point land. He earned 51 starts out of the 76 games he played and made the best of them at the ripe age of 22.