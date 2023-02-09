Warriors deal James Wiseman, 2020 second overall pick, in multi-team trade

The Golden State Warriors have dealt their 2020 second overall pick, center James Wiseman, in a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers.

In the deal, the Pistons acquired Wiseman, while Saddiq Bey went to the Hawks and Gary Payton II returned to Golden State.

Atlanta is sending five second-round picks to the Warriors to acquire Bey, according to ESPN.

Kevin Knox, the New York Knicks' first-round pick in 2018, was also moved from the Pistons to the Warriors, who then traded Knox to the Trail Blazers for Payton.

The 21-year-old, 7-foot Wiseman was a massive prospect out of the Ensworth School in Nashville when he eventually chose Memphis to play his college ball.

However, his college tenure was plagued with controversy. The NCAA suspended him after Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway’s financial gifts scandal.

Instead of fighting the suspension, Wiseman declared for the draft and still went very high when Golden State took him second overall.

But Wiseman has had injuries derail his career so far. He tore his meniscus during his rookie season and suffered numerous setbacks that led to him sitting all of last year. Wiseman hasn’t played a full season in four years, appearing in just 60 games over three seasons for the Warriors.

In those games, Wiseman averaged 9.9 points, 5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.

Bey was also drafted in 2020, 17 picks later than Wiseman, by Detroit. He was the first player in franchise history to hit 100 3-pointers in each of his first three seasons.