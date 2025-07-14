Warriors' Buddy Hield explains why Colosseum visit left him 'a little disappointed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield was not entertained when he visited the Colosseum in Rome.

Hield was at an NBA Summer League game to watch the young players on the Warriors’ roster take on the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. The Warriors won the game 103-93, but it was Hield’s comments on his trip to Italy that caught the attention of the internet.

"I was a little disappointed when I went to the Colosseum because I watched ‘Gladiator’ and I thought Maximus was a real warrior," he explained on the ESPN broadcast. "So, I’m going into the Colosseum screaming, ‘Maximus!’ My tour guide said he’s not real."

"Gladiator" was released in 2000 and won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound and Best Costume Design. It earned more than $465 million at the box office.

Hield said he saw "Gladiator 2" with Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington and didn’t think it was as good as the first one with Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix.

Hield is about to enter his second season with the Warriors. He joined the team before the start of the 2024-25 season as part of a six-team trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 11.1 points per game and shot 41.7% from the field.

He played in all 82 games, primarily coming off of the bench.

Hield was an NBA All-Rookie Team member when he first broke into the league. He started out with the New Orleans Pelicans but was traded to the Sacramento Kings in his rookie year. He’s played with the Indiana Pacers as well.