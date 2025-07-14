Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Buddy Hield explains why Colosseum visit left him 'a little disappointed'

Hield also says he didn't like 'Gladiator 2' as much as the first one

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield was not entertained when he visited the Colosseum in Rome.

Hield was at an NBA Summer League game to watch the young players on the Warriors’ roster take on the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. The Warriors won the game 103-93, but it was Hield’s comments on his trip to Italy that caught the attention of the internet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Roman Colosseum

In Rome, Feb. 16, 2025, people walk around the Flavian Amphitheatre, better known as the Colosseum. (Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I was a little disappointed when I went to the Colosseum because I watched ‘Gladiator’ and I thought Maximus was a real warrior," he explained on the ESPN broadcast. "So, I’m going into the Colosseum screaming, ‘Maximus!’ My tour guide said he’s not real."

"Gladiator" was released in 2000 and won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound and Best Costume Design. It earned more than $465 million at the box office.

BUCKS' MYLES TURNER DETAILS DECISION TO LEAVE PACERS AFTER NBA FINALS RUN

Buddy Hield drives

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield, #7, dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, #9, defends during the first quarter of game seven of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center in Houston on May 4, 2025. (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

Hield said he saw "Gladiator 2" with Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington and didn’t think it was as good as the first one with Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix.

Hield is about to enter his second season with the Warriors. He joined the team before the start of the 2024-25 season as part of a six-team trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 11.1 points per game and shot 41.7% from the field.

He played in all 82 games, primarily coming off of the bench.

Buddy Hield vs the Clippers

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield, #7, watches the play against the LA Clippers during the second quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco on April 13, 2025. (Robert Edwards-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hield was an NBA All-Rookie Team member when he first broke into the league. He started out with the New Orleans Pelicans but was traded to the Sacramento Kings in his rookie year. He’s played with the Indiana Pacers as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.