FBI

Wanted Olympian-turned-fugitive Ryan Wedding in custody, sources say

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder accused of orchestrating murder of witness in Colombia while heading drug trafficking ring

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive Ryan Wedding has been captured, sources confirmed to Fox News on Friday.

Split image of FBI wanted fugitive Ryan Wedding

Ryan Wedding, wanted by the FBI, was seen taking a practice run for the men's parallel giant slalom of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Park City, Feb. 13, 2002. (FBI | REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell)

Wedding, 44, and 14 other alleged associates were accused of orchestrating the January 2025 murder of a witness who was shot and killed at a restaurant in Colombia. Wedding placed a bounty on the victim’s head, thinking the victim's death would lead to the dismissal of charges against him and the drug-trafficking ring he allegedly heads, according to an indictment unsealed in November.

The FBI has described Wedding as an "extremely violent criminal believed to be responsible for the murder of numerous people abroad."

Ryan Wedding on the slopes in 2002.

Canada's Ryan Wedding in the 2002 Olympics. (Tony Marshall/EMPICS via Getty Images)

Just last month, FBI officials confirmed that Mexican authorities seized $40 million in motorcycles believed to be owned by Wedding. That news came more than a month after Wedding was hit with additional charges and raised the reward for his capture to $15 million.  

He participated in the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City after missing out on the 1998 Games. It was the only Olympics he competed in.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Matt Finn contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

