Wanted Olympian-turned-fugitive Ryan Wedding in custody, sources say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive Ryan Wedding has been captured, sources confirmed to Fox News on Friday.

Wedding, 44, and 14 other alleged associates were accused of orchestrating the January 2025 murder of a witness who was shot and killed at a restaurant in Colombia. Wedding placed a bounty on the victim’s head, thinking the victim's death would lead to the dismissal of charges against him and the drug-trafficking ring he allegedly heads, according to an indictment unsealed in November.

READ THE RYAN WEDDING INDICTMENT – APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

The FBI has described Wedding as an "extremely violent criminal believed to be responsible for the murder of numerous people abroad."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Just last month, FBI officials confirmed that Mexican authorities seized $40 million in motorcycles believed to be owned by Wedding. That news came more than a month after Wedding was hit with additional charges and raised the reward for his capture to $15 million.

He participated in the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City after missing out on the 1998 Games. It was the only Olympics he competed in.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Matt Finn contributed to this report.