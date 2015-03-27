Wade hits game-winner as Heat top Bobcats

Dwyane Wade's short jumper with 2.9 seconds 95 come-from-behind victory over the Charlotte Bobcats on Wednesday.

Gerald Henderson nailed a three-pointer with 12 seconds left to put Charlotte on top. But Wade, who struggled shooting all night, took the ball at the top of the key out of a timeout, drove to the basket and was able to get the running jumper to fall to give Miami its third straight victory.

LeBron James led all scorers with 35 and also had seven assists. Chris Bosh finished with 25 points, while Wade scored 10 on 5-of-13 shooting.

Henderson dropped 21 and D.J. Augustin had 20 points and six assists for the Bobcats. Boris Diaw finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists and rookie Kemba Walker had 14 points.