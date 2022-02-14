Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Von Miller thinks 'addictive' feeling of Super Bowl will keep Aaron Donald from retiring

Donald finished the night with four total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three QB hits

By Megan Turner | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald avoided questions about his potential retirement after winning Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, but one of his key teammates had some thoughts after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don’t know, man. He’s done everything you can possibly do," two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller said. "But this feeling here, there’s nothing like it. It’s addictive. Once you feel this — coming to the Super Bowl is one thing. But winning it is different. And we’ll just have to see.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts following a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts following a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"He’s done so much. But I’ll tell you, this feeling is great. It just makes you want it more and more and more. But he’s definitely capped off a great career, if he chooses to do that. But this is an addictive feeling and I can’t see him walking away from this."

Donald finished the night with four total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three QB hits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s different, man. He’s the truth, man," Miller said. "He does everything well. He never turns it off — on the football field, off the football field, in the locker room. Flying on the plane. To games flying on the plane, away from games. Working out. In meetings. He’s the same guy. He was determined for this moment. It feels good to be a part of this win for him."