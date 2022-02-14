Von Miller thinks 'addictive' feeling of Super Bowl will keep Aaron Donald from retiring

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald avoided questions about his potential retirement after winning Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, but one of his key teammates had some thoughts after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don’t know, man. He’s done everything you can possibly do," two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller said. "But this feeling here, there’s nothing like it. It’s addictive. Once you feel this — coming to the Super Bowl is one thing. But winning it is different. And we’ll just have to see.

"He’s done so much. But I’ll tell you, this feeling is great. It just makes you want it more and more and more. But he’s definitely capped off a great career, if he chooses to do that. But this is an addictive feeling and I can’t see him walking away from this."

Donald finished the night with four total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three QB hits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s different, man. He’s the truth, man," Miller said. "He does everything well. He never turns it off — on the football field, off the football field, in the locker room. Flying on the plane. To games flying on the plane, away from games. Working out. In meetings. He’s the same guy. He was determined for this moment. It feels good to be a part of this win for him."