Vince Lombardi makes special Super Bowl LV appearance, Twitter erupts

The NFL kicked off the start of Super Bowl LV with a pep talk from no other than legendary coach Vince Lombardi.

A hologram of the former Green Bay Packers head coach who led his team to five NFL Championships, including two Super Bowls. took the field to give a pep talk to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the big game

The special presentation was inspiring to some but others on social media were caught off guard.

The Bucs were leading the Chiefs 7-3 at the start of the second quarter after a touchdown by tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Super Bowl trophy is named after the legendary head coach. Lombardi and his Packers defeated the Chiefs and Oakland Raiders in the first two Super Bowls, though at that time it was called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

Before the Super Bowl was played, the Packers won the NFL title in 1961, 1962 and 1965. Lombardi also was an offensive coordinator for the New York Giants before getting the Packers job in 1959.

The trophy was named for Lombardi in 1970 after he died of cancer.

Then-NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle and Tiffany & Co. vice president Oscar Riedner came up with the sketch of what would be the trophy in 1966. Each Super Bowl winner gets to keep the trophy, which has the Super Bowl number, the teams, date, location and the final score on it.