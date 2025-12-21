Vikings star leaves game after suffering hand injury during turnover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy exited Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with a hand injury, which he apparently suffered on a turnover in the second quarter.

McCarthy dropped back to pass and was immediately hit by Giants linebacker Brian Burns. The veteran defender forced a fumble and Giants defensive back Tyler Nubin picked the ball up and scored a touchdown.

The second-year quarterback had his hand checked out on the sideline and appeared to be in pain. He went to the locker room before the half was finished. The Vikings had a 13-10 lead at the time.

McCarthy was 9-of-14 with 108 passing yards and an interception. He scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter to help the Vikings take a 10-point lead at the time.

Injury issues have plagued McCarthy throughout the season. He suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s Week 2 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. He didn’t return to the field until Week 9 against the Detroit Lions.

He also missed the team’s Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion.

McCarthy had shown flashes of brilliance during the season but his inability to connect with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had been a befuddling question mark throughout the season. The Vikings entered Week 16 with a 6-8 record.

Max Brosmer came into the game for McCarthy.