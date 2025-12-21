Vikings star leaves game after suffering hand injury during turnover

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy exited Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with a hand injury, which he apparently suffered on a turnover in the second quarter.
McCarthy dropped back to pass and was immediately hit by Giants linebacker Brian Burns. The veteran defender forced a fumble and Giants defensive back Tyler Nubin picked the ball up and scored a touchdown.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
The second-year quarterback had his hand checked out on the sideline and appeared to be in pain. He went to the locker room before the half was finished. The Vikings had a 13-10 lead at the time.
McCarthy was 9-of-14 with 108 passing yards and an interception. He scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter to help the Vikings take a 10-point lead at the time.
Injury issues have plagued McCarthy throughout the season. He suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s Week 2 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. He didn’t return to the field until Week 9 against the Detroit Lions.
BROWNS ROOKIE SUFFERS GRUESOME LEG INJURY VS BILLS
He also missed the team’s Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion.
McCarthy had shown flashes of brilliance during the season but his inability to connect with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had been a befuddling question mark throughout the season. The Vikings entered Week 16 with a 6-8 record.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
Max Brosmer came into the game for McCarthy.
Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.