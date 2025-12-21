Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Browns rookie suffers gruesome leg injury vs Bills

Judkins was a second-round draft pick

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Browns legend Joe Thomas offers high praise to Myles Garrett Video

Browns legend Joe Thomas offers high praise to Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas called his former teammate, Myles Garrett, the "best defensive pass rusher I've ever seen" in an interview with Fox News Digital.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter with a gruesome leg injury.

Judkins was trying to catch a pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the flat. Bills linebacker Matt Milano attempted to break up the play and take Judkins down by his legs. But as Judkins went down, he started to roll on the ground clearly in pain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Quinshon Judkins tackled

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.  (Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo)

It appeared Judkins’ lower right leg bent in an abnormal way. The cart came out for Judkins and his leg was put in an aircast as he was taken off the field.

He had 22 yards on eight carries before the injury.

BILLS STAR SLICES UP BROWNS' DEFENSE WITH 44-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN

Quinshon Judkins smiles

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on Dec. 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field  in Cleveland. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The former Ohio State star has been one of the bright spots on the field for Cleveland. He came in with 805 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 13 games. He also had 21 receptions for 142 yards coming into the game against the Bills.

Cleveland selected Judkins in the second round of the draft back in the spring. He is a part of the Browns’ draft class that included defensive lineman Mason Graham, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and quarterbacks Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Browns haven’t had much luck winning football games, but looking to the future, Judkins will likely be a key part of the team’s offense moving forward.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue