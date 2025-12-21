Browns rookie suffers gruesome leg injury vs Bills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter with a gruesome leg injury.

Judkins was trying to catch a pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the flat. Bills linebacker Matt Milano attempted to break up the play and take Judkins down by his legs. But as Judkins went down, he started to roll on the ground clearly in pain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It appeared Judkins’ lower right leg bent in an abnormal way. The cart came out for Judkins and his leg was put in an aircast as he was taken off the field.

He had 22 yards on eight carries before the injury.

BILLS STAR SLICES UP BROWNS' DEFENSE WITH 44-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN

The former Ohio State star has been one of the bright spots on the field for Cleveland. He came in with 805 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 13 games. He also had 21 receptions for 142 yards coming into the game against the Bills.

Cleveland selected Judkins in the second round of the draft back in the spring. He is a part of the Browns’ draft class that included defensive lineman Mason Graham, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and quarterbacks Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Browns haven’t had much luck winning football games, but looking to the future, Judkins will likely be a key part of the team’s offense moving forward.