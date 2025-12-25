Cowboys hang on behind Dak Prescott as Commanders' rally falls short on Christmas Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dak Prescott’s standout offensive season continued on Thursday just miles from the nation’s capital. The Pro Bowl quarterback finished the Christmas Day win over the Washington Commanders with 307 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Prescott’s two touchdown passes pushed his season total to 30, tying Tony Romo’s franchise record with four 30-touchdown seasons.

Dallas blew an 18-point lead but managed to hold on for a 30-23 victory in a game with no playoff implications. Washington cut the deficit to a touchdown on three occasions but failed to complete the comeback, absorbing its 10th loss in 11 games.

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East for the third time in the past four years.

The Commanders' defense sacked Prescott six times. After a first quarter reception, Deebo Samuel delivered a physical hit to Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson.

Playing without injured quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota, Washington turned to 39-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson, who was making his 10th career start and first since 2021.

After Prescott threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Ferguson on the game’s opening drive, Johnson went 3 for 3 for 68 yards to get Washington to 7-3. The key play was a 41-yard completion to Deebo Samuel, Johnson’s longest since 2018. Samuel finished by running into Donovan Wilson, knocking the safety’s helmet off.

The Cowboys conclude their regular season Jan. 4 against the New York Giants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

