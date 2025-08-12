Vikings' Rondale Moore suffers second straight season-ending knee injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A heartbreaking injury result befell Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore, as the team announced he will be missing the entire 2025 season with a left knee injury.

It’s especially devastating for Moore considering he missed the whole 2024 campaign after suffering a right knee injury during a preseason practice with the Atlanta Falcons.

So, while the Vikings didn’t specify the exact nature of the injury, Moore won’t be able to play in the NFL.

Moore suffered his latest injury during Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans. Trainers immediately rushed to him to find out what was ailing him, and a cart was ultimately called out to meet them on the turf.

Moore, with a towel over his head, was sitting in the back of the cart, visibly frustrated as one can understand considering the circumstances. He rode off and shook his head, as Vikings fans feared the worst for the wideout.

VIKINGS' RONDALE MOORE SUFFERS DEVASTATING KNEE INJURY ON 1ST PRESEASON PLAY SINCE MISSING ALL OF 2024

The last time Moore played in an NFL game was Week 18 of the 2023 season while a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

In Vikings training camp, Moore was fighting for a roster spot in a stacked wide receivers room, which includes Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor.

Moore, who starred at Purdue, was a second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Over his three seasons in Arizona, Moore totaled 1,201 yards on 135 receptions with three total touchdowns, one tallied in each season.

Moore was traded to the Falcons in March 2024 in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder, though he suffered his right knee injury on Aug. 8 of that year.

In March 2025, Moore signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Vikings.

