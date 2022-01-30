Vikings plan to interview Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

The Minnesota Vikings plan to conduct in-person second interviews for their head coaching job this week with multiple candidates and continue to explore the possibility of hiring Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reports.

The team has conducted interviews for the open coaching position with the following candidates:

Todd Bowles, Buccaneers defensive coordinator,

Jonathan Gannon, Eagles defensive coordinator,

Patrick Graham, Giants defensive coordinator,

Nathaniel Hackett, Packers offensive coordinator,

Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator,

Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator,

Kevin O’Connell, Rams offensive coordinator,

Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator,

DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator.

Pelissero reports the Vikings requested and received permission from Michigan to speak with Harbaugh, which is a standard process for NFL teams.

The team reportedly had an "exploratory conversation with him Saturday afternoon to gauge his interest," per Pelissero. While nothing further is scheduled as of now, Harbaugh remains a candidate for the job and Pelissero reports that it wouldn’t be surprising if the Vikings bring him to the facility this week.

Harbaugh played 14 years as a quarterback in the NFL and returned in2002 as the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders.

He went back to the college ranks and returned in 2011 as he signed a five-year deal as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, where he led the team to the NFC Championship game in each of his first three seasons after the franchise missed the playoffs for eight straight seasons.

He coached the 49ers from 2011 to 2014 until joining Michigan in 2015.