Vikings' Mike Zimmer not interested in seeing Kellen Mond play after loss to Packers

The Minnesota Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs after Sunday’s loss against the Green Bay Packers , but even with one game left in the season, head coach Mike Zimmer doesn’t appear interested in playing the rookies.

The Vikings started Sean Mannion in place of Kirk Cousins after he was added to the reserve/ COVID-19 list on Friday, but Mannion was briefly replaced by Kellen Mond, a 2021 third-round pick out of Texas A&M, after getting injured.

During his postgame presser, Zimmer was asked if he wanted to "get a look at Mond next week" when the Vikings take on the Chicago Bears.

"Not particularly," an unamused Zimmer replied.

"I see him every day," he added when pressed further.

Mond was just 2-of-3 for 5 yards in his first regular-season appearance. However, Zimmer’s remarks were likely not an indication of his confidence in the rookie but rather his disappointment in not having Cousins.

Minnesota had won its last two matchups with the Packers but never had much of a chance in this one without Cousins, who had thrown for 341 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 home victory over the Packers on Nov. 21.

"Disappointing tonight," Zimmer said. "I didn’t feel like we gave ourselves a chance to win."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.