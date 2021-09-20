Mike Zimmer's Vikings future may hinge on playoffs: report

Mike Zimmer’s standing as the Minnesota Vikings head coach could reportedly be in danger if the team doesn’t become a playoff contender this season.

The Vikings dropped to 0-2 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and while Greg Joseph’s missed 37-yard field goal to win the game has caught some attention, the Vikings’ ownership may be looking at Zimmer for responsibility.

According to CBS Sports , the Wilf family has expressed that making the playoffs this season could "fend off major changes" and that includes Zimmer’s job.

Sources told the outlet that the Wilfs seriously considered parting ways with him after the 2019 season when the Vikings lost 27-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round after going 10-6 in the regular season.

Zimmer was named head coach in 2014 but since taking over, the Vikings are 2-3 in the postseason with no Super Bowl appearances.

He spoke to reporters after Sunday’s loss and seemed to suggest that both losses this season came down to the wire.

"We’re probably two plays away from being 2-0. We’ll just keep fighting and keep grinding and we’ll just keep going from there."