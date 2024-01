Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may not be playing in the Super Bowl this year at Allegiant Stadium, but he’s planning on make one fan’s week with a surprise appearance in Las Vegas.

Tost by Tostitos will open Feb. 8 near the Brooklyn Bridge at New York, New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas just ahead of the Super Bowl.

Fans can reserve their spots for lunch and dinner to eat Tostitos-inspired meals.

Frito-Lay will offer three different menus with a wide range of options.

Cousins will swap his helmet for a chef’s hat and help prepare some of the meals. One fan will win the grand prize of a trip to Las Vegas, accommodations in the city, a pair of tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl and a VIP reservation at the pop-up restaurant with Cousins serving them tableside.

"It’s a fun concept. I’m excited to be a part of it. I, like so many football fans, grew up eating Tostitos and having their salsa dips and queso dips. It’s a natural fit for me," Cousins told Fox News Digital.

Cousins said he looked forward to coming up with some ideas with the chefs but isn’t about to deliver anything too spicy.

"I can’t do spicy. I’m a wimp," he told Fox News Digital when asked what dip he enjoys with his chip. "I like mild salsa or queso. I could do those two all day long. Never get sick of it. I could probably eat an entire jar — gotta be careful there. But, yeah, the spicy thing, whether it’s wings or salsas, I have a low threshold."

Reservations for the eatery open Thursday morning. The sweepstakes to win the prize ends Jan. 28.